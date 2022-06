HALFMOON, N.Y. — State Sen. Daphne Jordan announced that she will not be actively campaigning for the newly drawn 44th state Senate district. Jordan, of Halfmoon, who currently represents the 43rd state Senate district on the old map, was running against colleague Sen. James Tedisco, of Glenville, who currently represents the 49th state Senate district on the old map, in the Republican primary.

GLENVILLE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO