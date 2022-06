INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Department officers have arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in an early morning shooting on Sunday. IMPD officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a report of a person shot on the 9200 block of Sussex Terrace, just southeast of the Post Road exit on I-70. Two women suffering from gunshot wounds were located. After being taken to an area hospital, one was in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO