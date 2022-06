HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Seven children were injured early Sunday when the vehicle they were riding in was involved in a rollover crash on I-90. According to Illinois State Police, the children were in a vehicle driven by their mother and traveling on the eastbound lanes near Higgins Road in Hoffman Estates around 12:30 a.m. State police said the vehicle hit the left wall and crossed lanes of traffic and rolled over into the ditch on the right side of the road.

