Some farmers across the Corn Belt are deciding whether to replant after strong winds and hail recently damaged crops. South Central Nebraska farmer Jay Reiners tells Brownfield he’s unsure how much of his corn and soybean crop will survive. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. It’s past replant date. It’s so muddy out now. First soybeans and then I’ll need to figure out what to do with the corn crop.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO