The Golden State Warriors had a huge Game 5 win over the Celtics to go up 3-2 in the NBA Finals, but one notable fan wasn't in the building to see it. Youtuber "BigDawsTV," aka Dawson Gurley, whose claim to fame is vaguely resembling Klay Thompson, was escorted from the arena after infiltrating multiple layers of security at Chase Center to end up warming up on the court ahead of Game 5. The content creator released a video documenting his road into the Chase Center, including how he got past security to let him in and, eventually, onto the floor.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO