ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Renfrow gets paid by Raiders

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40onJH_0g6ddOE800

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Hunter Renfrow is signing a new contract to remain with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Renfrow finished the 2021 regular season setting a career high in receptions (103), receiving yards (1,038) and receiving touchdowns (9).  He made his first playoff appearance against the Bengals catching 8 passes for 58 yards.

According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL network Renfrow’s new contract will be for two years, 32 million with 21 million guaranteed.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Paul Finebaum Drama

ESPN's Paul Finebaum had some words for the Clemson Tigers fanbase over the weekend. Speaking on 105.5 "The Opening Kickoff," Finebaum took aim at Clemson fans calling them "paranoid" and "insecure." There is no doubt after reading social media (Wednesday) that the most insecure, paranoid fanbase of college football in...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Clemson, SC
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
City
Cincinnati, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Derek Carr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Bengals#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Pro Bowl Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Clemson Insider

Injury update on Robert Gunn

There is some good news on the injury front for the Tigers. Clemson freshman kicker Robert Gunn has been rehabbing a knee injury but appears to be ready to go when camp starts in August. After injuring (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy