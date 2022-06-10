ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid infections on the rise for first time in two months

By Rebecca Thomas
The Independent
 4 days ago

Covid infections have begun to increase in the UK following two months of decline, new data shows.

The Office for National Statistics , has said there are “early signs” of a possible increase in the percetnage of people testing positive for Covid in England and Northern Ireland.

In a report on Friday it said the increase was likely caused by rises in Omicron variants BA.1, BA.4 and BA.5.

It has not been able to identify the same trend in Wales and Scotland.

Figures showed 797,500 people tested positive for Covid in the week ending 2 June. While 27,700 people tested positive in Northern Ireland, 40,500 in Wales and 124,100 in Scotland.

The report added: “the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) increased in those aged 35 to 49 years, and there were early signs of an increase in those aged school Year 12 to those aged 24 years.”

The news follows an increase in admissions of Covid patients to hospitals in England for the first time in two months, according to data published on Thursday.

Earlier this week The Independent reported warnings from experts that the UK is likely to have begun a new wave.

This comes after european health authourities predicted in May the varients BA.4 and BA.5. would drive a new wave in the next few weeks.

commentreader
2d ago

Noticing a lot masked people have these ugly eyes with severe knitted mean looking eyebrows they all look alike. Like scared worried mean faces they’re everywhere they had no joy in life before and less now. Go away

LowPollJoeBidumb?
4d ago

More lies. Article justva couple days ago said covid was going down in every country.

David Espinoza
2d ago

UNITED STATES CITIZENS DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS I LIVE in the RIO GRANDE VALLEY TEXAS NEXT TO THE MEXICAN BORDER.. I went to Mexico and no one was wearing a mask or 6ft apart. IM not VACCINATED and wasn't wearing a mask and I'm in very good health. I'm 66 years old and run a mile almost everyday day and ride my bicycle for miles with out a mask of course. And I'm in very good health.

The Independent

