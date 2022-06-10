ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrorism

Malaysia scraps mandatory death penalty

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRvOQ_0g6dd2tP00

The Malaysian government has decided to end the mandatory capital punishment against crimes like drug trafficking and terrorism , and seek alternative punitive sentences.

This comes more than three years after the administration pledged to move away from capital punishment as a legal response to extreme cases of crimes.

The country’s Cabinet will also study substitute sentences for all offences that currently resort to death penalty , law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said on Friday.

“The government has also accepted in principle and taken note of the recommendations of the Special Committee on Substitute Sentences on the Mandatory Death Penalty explained in the report,” the minister said.

Among the few southeast Asian countries, Malaysia has slotted mandatory execution sentences against some offences like drug trafficking and murder. The country’s law also makes exceptions for other crimes in cases directed by the court.

The government had decided on a moratorium on executions since 2018 but it overturned the decision promising abolishment of mandatory and discretionary death penalty.

In the next year, the government announced that it would scrap the punishment but leave it to courts to decide if a convict should be hanged to death.

The law minister said that authorities have followed recommendations by a government committee reviewing alternative punishments before arriving at the decision.

“A further study will be carried out in collaboration with the attorney general’s chambers, the legal affairs division of the prime minister’s department and other interested ministries or departments,” the statement by the law minister read.

It added: “This action is very significant to ensure that the amendments to the relevant Acts take into account the principles of ‘proportionality’ and the constitutionality of any proposal to the government later.”

However, it did not issue a timeframe confirming when the process to change the laws will be initiated.

“The decision shows the government’s priority in ensuring the rights of all parties are protected and secure, and reflects the transparency of the national leadership in improving the country’s dynamic criminal justice system,” Mr Wan Jundaidi said in a statement.

This was backed by Malaysian health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who said that all relevant laws around capital punishment will be amended to consider the changes.

Human rights activists and organisations have lauded the move and said that the country must follow its words.

“We need to see Malaysia pass the actual legislative amendments to put this pledge into effect because we have been down this road before, with successive Malaysian governments promising much on human rights but ultimately delivering very little,” Phil Robertson, the deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch said.

“But before everyone starts cheering, we need to see Malaysia pass the actual legislative amendments to put this pledge into effect,” he told AFP.

The Independent

Al-Qaeda threatens suicide bombings in India to ‘avenge’ ruling party’s former spokesperson’s insult to prophet

Indian federal intelligence agencies have sounded an alert after terror outfit Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) threatened suicide bombings over remarks by political leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).The terrorist organisation said in a letter that these suicide bombings would be to “avenge” the insulting remarks to the prophet Muhammad, reported The Indian Express. “A few days ago, the propagators and flag bearers of Hindutva – a system and philosophy hostile to the religion and Shariah of Allah – insulted and slandered the purest of beings, the most honourable after God himself, Muhammad al Mustafa, Ahmad al...
INDIA
After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
