ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-Radio One DJ has jail term for child sex offences increased

By Brian Farmer
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16h9PF_0g6dd07x00

An ex-Radio One DJ who arranged to have sex with vulnerable children in the Philippines has had his jail term increased from 12 years to 18 years by Court of Appeal judges.

Mark Page , 63, who worked at the station in the 1980s,  had been given a 12-year sentence by Judge Paul Watson at Teesside Crown Court in March, after being convicted of four counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offence between 2016 and 2019.

Page, 63, a divorced father-of-three from Stockton, Teesside, had denied all charges.

Three appeal court judges on Friday concluded that the 12-year sentence was unduly lenient, at a Court of Appeal hearing in London, after an application by Solicitor General Alex Chalk .

Lord Justice William Davis, Mr Justice Martin Spencer and Judge Kristina Montgomery concluded that Page’s “overall criminality” was not reflected by the 12-year sentence.

Barrister Benjamin Holt, who represented Mr Chalk at the appeal hearing, had raised concerned about the “totality” of the 12-year term.

He suggested that the sentence should be between 12 and 24 years.

You took advantage of the poverty and deprivation in an under-developed country in which children are routinely forced, through economic and social deprivation, into acts of prostitution

Judge Paul Watson at Teesside Crown Court in March

A barrister representing Page had argued that the sentence was too long.

Trevor Burke QC suggested that the term should be cut to 10 years.

Lord Justice William Davis said the appeal panel had concluded that the sentence was unduly lenient.

He said Page’s “overall criminality” was “not reflected” by the sentence Judge Watson had imposed.

Judge Watson had heard how Page,  a match announcer at Middlesbrough Football Club games for 20 years until his arrest, had a lengthy career in broadcasting and set up a successful radio station for the British Army.

Two charges related to contact Page had via a webcam from his home, while two related to frequent trips he made to the Philippines.

Judge Watson had imposed a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order and said Page’s offences involved the “grotesque sexual abuse of young children” for  “sexual gratification”.

“You took advantage of the poverty and deprivation in an under-developed country in which children are routinely forced, through economic and social deprivation, into acts of prostitution,” Judge Watson had told Page.

“Your sole purpose was to engage children, as young as 12, in vile sexual activity to satisfy your perverted appetites.”

He described Page’s offending as “the very embodiment of depravity”.

Judge Watson heard how Page used frequent business trips to the Philippines, as well as charity work, as a cover.

Facebook alerted a charity following concerns raised about messaging on its platform.

The charity informed UK law enforcement and Cleveland Police carried out a search warrant at Page’s home in January 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tragic baby ‘discharged into parents’ care despite hospital staff opposition’

A 10-week-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her parents just six days after being discharged into their care despite the opposition of hospital staff, a court has heard.Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture, and a fatal head injury allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25.She was taken to North Middlesex Hospital suffering from the injuries in keeping with suspected physical abuse after a 999 call on January 31 2018, a jury was told.But Lily-Mai died two days later on February 2 after being transferred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jail for rapper who petrol-bombed house thinking it belonged to his rap rival

A Swansea rapper who petrol-bombed a woman’s home after mistaking it for the house of his rap rival has been jailed for almost 10 years.Michael Jordan Athernought, 25, from Tontine Street, who raps under the name Ath, admitted committing arson with intent to endanger lives after throwing the homemade explosive at the door of a property on Clyndu Street, Morriston, on November 16.His intended victim had been fellow rapper Ricky Williams, also known as Chronic Official, with whom he had been in a long-running feud.Instead he torched the home of a woman and her teenage son.Athernought was called “pathetic” and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police forced to apologise after smashing car window of man who accused officers of racial profiling

Police have been forced to apologise after smashing the car window of a man who had accused officers of racial profiling. Ryan Colaço’s window was shattered by an officer after he was wrongly stopped on suspicion of carrying drugs near Cannon Street station in central London during lockdown on 29 May, 2020.The location manager for the television and film industry was pulled from the vehicle, put against a wall, then driven to a police station and strip searched, where nothing illicit was found.Shortly before he was stopped Mr Colaço, who’s of Asian heritage, had been interviewed by Channel 4 News...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Chalk
Person
Benjamin Holt
Person
Paul Watson
The Independent

Ex-police officer jailed for string of racist messages mocking George Floyd death

An ex-police constable who posted racist WhatsApp memes mocking the death of George Floyd has been jailed for 20 weeks.Married father-of-one James Watts was serving with West Mercia Police in 2020 when he shared the “grossly offensive” material in a group chat, which included former colleagues at a Warwickshire prison.At Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram heard how the 31-year-old was charged following a police inquiry into 10 memes posted in May and June 2020.One of the memes featured a white dog wearing Ku Klux Klan clothing, and another displayed a kneeling mat with George Floyd’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon

Brazil's search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a restive area of the Amazon a week ago advanced with the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings of the men submerged in a river.The items were found Sunday afternoon, and were carried by Federal Police officers by boat to Atalaia do Norte, the closest city to the search. In a statement Sunday night, police said they had identified the items as the belongings of both missing men, including a health card and clothes of Bruno Pereira, the Brazilian Indigenous expert.The backpack, which was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Girl who was eight at the time lost five family members and her home in the Grenfell fire

Children affected by loss and grief after the Grenfell fire had to deal with serious trauma, among them Sara Chebiouni lost five family members and her home at the age of eight.Five years on, Sara has therapy sessions every week that help her process these feelings.She still preserves a few key items from flat 182 on the 21st floor of Grenfell Tower, where her cousin and other relatives used to live. Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Suzy Lamplugh murder suspect ‘on deathbed’ and urged to tell family ‘what happened’

The family of murdered estate agent Suzy Lamplugh has called on the main suspect in her killing to "tell us what happened" after it emerged he is close to death.Ms Lamplugh disappeared in Fulham, west London, in July 1986, aged 25. Her body has never been recovered.John Cannan, 68, was named in 2002 as the chief suspect in Ms Lamplugh's disappearance and murder. Cannan, already serving a life sentence for a separate murder and rape, denies killing her.The Crown Prosecution Service said there was not enough evidence to charge him.Cannan, of Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, has been suffering ill health for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Prostitution#Sex Abuse#Dj#Offences#Violent Crime#Court Of Appeal#Teesside Crown Court
The Independent

Officer who searched for Gaia Pope said they were ‘crying out for help’

A police officer who was tasked with searching for a vulnerable teenager the day after her disappearance has told a coroner he and his team were not given the support they needed to find her.Pc Lee Lawrence was working as a response officer with Dorset Police on November 7 2017 when Gaia Pope-Sutherland went missing from her home in Swanage.The 19-year-old was found 11 days later near Dancing Ledge, a clifftop, having died of hypothermia.On November 8, Pc Lawrence and a small number of officers from the Purbeck area unit were told to search a 300-metre radius from the house...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Send you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn

The UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has inspired fresh waves of racist and bigoted language on social media, public figures have warned.London mayor Sadiq Khan, home secretary Priti Patel, Labour MP Diane Abbott and campaigner Femi Oluwole, among numerous others, have been targeted by online users suggesting that they should be removed from Britain and flown to the east African country.Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of think tank British Future, pointed out that the slur was also being used by both left- and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree with or dislike, with those from...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Rwanda migrants – live: Home Office ‘undeterred’ after legal battle grounds plane

Priti Patel has told of her disapointment that the first deportation flight to Rwanda will no longer take off, but said tonight’s legal defeats will not prevent her from “doing the right thing.”The home secretary added: “Our legal team are reviewing every decision made on this flight and preparation for the next flight begins now.”A spokesperson for the Rwandan government has similarly said it will not be deterred by Tuesday’s successful legal bids.“Rwanda remains fully committed to making this partnership work,” Yolande Makolo said, adding: “Rwanda stands ready to receive the migrants when they do arrive and offer them...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mayor to unveil £18m package to tackle ‘scourge of violence against women’

The Mayor of London will unveil a new £18-million-funding package on Wednesday aimed at combatting the “scourge” of violence against women and girls in the city.During a visit to Waltham Forest in north-east London, Sadiq Khan will announce the Violence Against Women & Girls (VAWG) Strategy which uses public health and education to implement the initiative.According to a statement issued ahead of the official announcement, Mr Khan said the campaign will take a “holistic approach” to improving safety for women and girls across the city while improving services for victims and survivors.The nearly £18m from City Hall will aim to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Philippines
The Independent

Rwanda flight grounded after European Court of Human Rights intervenes

The plane due to take migrants to Rwanda will not leave the UK as scheduled after last-minute interventions by the European Court of Human Rights.Government sources have confirmed to the PA news agency that all migrants have been removed from the plane which was set to take off on Tuesday night.The European Court of Human Rights confirmed that it had granted an urgent interim measure in regards to an Iraqi national, and it is understood the Court was considering a number of further requests.PA understands that the appeals were considered by an out-of-hours judge on papers, overruling the UK rulings.It...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price opens up about his own suicide attempt

The leader of Wales’ nationalist party has opened up about his own suicide attempt while walking home from a night out as a student in the 1990s.Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price spoke about the difficult period in his life to members of Cardiff’s LGBTQ+ community during an event held in the National Museum Cardiff.In a moving speech, made during the PinkNews Cardiff summer reception, the father-of-two said: “I came here to Cardiff for university and even though we had a very active LGBT society there was something in me that was holding me back.“I remember literally walking home from the centre...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Second arrest made during investigation into British journalist’s disappearance

Police have arrested a second suspect in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.Police said the suspect, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, was the brother of the first suspect arrested.Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, also known as Pelado, has been named as a suspect in the disappearance but arrested for allegedly carrying a firearm without a permit, a common practice in the region.He is thought to have been among a group of men who threatened the missing men near an indigenous territory on June 4.It comes after police said personal items belonging to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of missing British journalist receive apology after being told body found

The Brazilian ambassador to the UK has apologised to the family of missing British journalist Dom Phillips after they were incorrectly told his body had been found.Mr Phillips, 57, and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41, vanished from a remote part of the Amazon last week and are believed to have last been seen early on June 5 in the Sao Rafael community.According to the Guardian, the family received a call from an aide to Brazil’s ambassador for the UK early on Monday saying their bodies had been discovered tied to trees in the rainforest.However, Mr Phillips’ brother-in-law, Paul Sherwood,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rwanda deportation flight grounded after dramatic last-minute ECHR intervention

Boris Johnson’s “desperate and cruel” policy to deter asylum-seekers was in disarray last night after the handful of migrants on the first deportation flight to Rwanda won a last-minute legal reprieve.The £500,000 taxpayer-funded flight was halted minutes before it was due to take off following interventions by the European Court of Human Rights.It came despite ministers earlier insisting the flight would go ahead no matter how few were on board.It is understood appeals were granted by an out-of-hours ECHR judge while the migrants were on their way from a detention centre near Heathrow to Boscombe Down in Wiltshire from where...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Rapper Gunna proclaims innocence in message on social media

Rapper Gunna, who was arrested last month on a racketeering charge, said in a message posted on social media that 2022 has been one of the best years of his life, “despite this difficult situation.”The rapper, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, proclaimed his innocence and said the picture that is being painted of him is “ugly and untrue.”“For now, I don't have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!” the message says.Attorney Kristen Novay — who's representing Kitchens along with Steve Sadow, Don Samuel and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harmony Montgomery: FBI remove fridge wrapped in biohazard tape from apartment of missing girl’s father

FBI investigators have removed a refrigerator wrapped in biohazard tape from a New Hampshire apartment building connected to the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.Law enforcement officers were seen loading the appliance on a truck after they swarmed a property in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.Harmony was five when she disappeared sometime between 28 November and 10 December 2019, but the police did not find out she was missing for two years.Investigators took over an apartment where Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother Kayla Montgomery, had previously lived.It is the second time that the property has been searched. Law enforcement searched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Benjamin Macann: One of UK’s most wanted men arrested in Bulgaria

One of the UK’s most wanted men has been arrested in Bulgaria.Benjamin Macann, 32, was arrested on Monday at a hotel in the southern city of Plovdiv.He was found to be in possession of a fake passport and a genuine passport in someone else’s name, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.Mr Macann, formerly of Dereham, Norfolk, is wanted by Norfolk Police for allegedly conspiring to supply class A drugs.He is accused of supplying multi kilogrammes of cocaine in 2020 in which he and accomplices used encrypted handsets.Mr Macann’s arrest follows a most wanted campaign by the NCA and Crimestoppers in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

695K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy