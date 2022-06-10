ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Government’s Rwanda plan ‘is not safe’, court told

By Jess Glass
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is “not safe”, lawyers have told the High Court.

Migrants due to be given a one-way ticket to the east African nation as part of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s bid to curb Channel crossings, as well as campaign groups and a union, have asked judges to block their upcoming deportation flight.

Up to 130 people have been notified they could be removed on the inaugural flight, due to take off on Tuesday.

But lawyers for almost 100 migrants have already submitted legal challenges asking to stay in the UK with the remaining anticipated to follow suit this week.

On Friday, the first stage of action began, brought by lawyers on behalf of individual migrants alongside the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS), which represents more than 80% of Border Force staff, as well as groups Care4Calais and Detention Action who are challenging the policy on behalf of everyone affected.

Raza Husain QC, for the claimants, told the High Court: “The system is not safe. It is not that it is not safe after July, it is just not safe.

“You may be arbitrarily denied access to it. If you do get into it, there are concerns about the impartiality of the decision-making.”

He continued: “The evidence is that if you are not from a neighbouring country, then there are high levels of rejection.”

The procedure is simply unsafe

Raza Husain QC

Mr Husain said this included asylum seekers from Syria, who are largely accepted by the UK system.

“The procedure is simply unsafe,” he added.

Calling for an evidence-based assessment for the policy, “not an aspirational basis, or hopes”, Mr Husain said: “The Secretary of State’s conclusion as to the safety of Rwanda was irrational. We have a very strong case on that,” later adding: “We say there is no answer whatsoever to this case on irrationality on the assessment that Rwanda’s procedures are safe.”

Mr Husain said a Home Office document used by the department in the claim was “replete with the suggestion that the UNHCR (the UN refugee agency) has given this plan a green light”.

“Regrettably, the material in this application demonstrates that to be misleading,” he added.

The UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, had a number of concerns about the asylum process in Rwanda, including discriminatory access to asylum – including for LGBT people – a lack of legal representation and interpreters, and difficulties in appealing, the court heard.

Mr Husain said: “These are concerns that have been communicated to the UK authorities and yet the secretary of state’s position … is that the UNHCR has given this plan a green light.

“That is a false claim.”

In written submissions, Home Office lawyers urged the court to reject the application, arguing that it “fails at the first stage”, adding: “The claimants have not identified a serious issue to be tried, still less the strong case they allege for the grant of relief at trial.”

In the court documents, Rory Dunlop QC and Mathew Gullick QC for the department, said: “The application for interim relief should be dismissed. In the alternative, any order for interim relief should be limited.”

The papers also reveal the Home Office has already cancelled removal directions for three people who had asked the High Court to prevent their deportation to Rwanda.

The claim and application runs to “many hundreds of pages”, the Home Office lawyers said as they suggested there had been delays in serving the papers, arguing: “Given the volume of material that has now been served, this delay has prejudiced the defendants’ ability to respond to the interim relief application.”

They also cited “procedural issues” over the way in which the claim has been made.

Judge Mr Justice Swift said the final hearing in the case will be heard in July.

The Home Office has said it expected legal challenges but is “determined to deliver this new partnership” and insisted the policy “fully complies with international and national law” while Downing Street said Boris Johnson remains confident the policy is legal.

The High Court is due to hear a further challenge to the policy on Monday, brought by refugee charity Asylum Aid and supported by fellow campaign group Freedom From Torture.

