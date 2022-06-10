Captain Raymond Coci retires from Toledo Fire & Rescue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters are trained to save lives on and off duty, and that’s exactly what one Toledo fireman did when he was in the middle of a basketball game. The Glass City Basketball Club was playing a game in New York when one of the referees collapsed on the court. Right away, firefighter Myles Copeland was at the game official’s side administering CPR.

