Captain Raymond Coci retires from Toledo Fire & Rescue

Toledo may sell riverfront items to Metroparks for new Glass City Riverwalk.
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A body was found in the Shaffer Rd home where firefighters put out a blaze Monday night. Investigators are evaluating the scene. The body has not yet been identified. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TFRD has deemed a local house fire suspicious on Tuesday. TFRD responded to a call for a house fire on the 3800 block of Pitt Street. According to the TFRD battalion chief, no one was home when the fire started. The residents of the house told TFRD they came home and saw smoke coming from the top floor.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One teenager was shot and killed on Wednesday. According to the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old victim shot multiple times in the alley between Burnham and Vermaas Avenue. The victim was transported...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was around midnight on May 6, 2020. Aaron Bruster, 38, left his apartment at Ashland Manor and walked down the street to the carryout at Bancroft and Fulton. Police say Bruster, who was known as “Byrd,” frequented the carryout and on this night, he was...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after a shooting that occurred over the weekend. According to Toledo Police, Latoya Rivers, 42, arrived at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. TPD later arrested Ronald Trotter, 46, and took him into custody. Trotter is facing charges...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested for attacking another woman in a fit of road rage. Lateisha Fonseca, 37, is facing charges including felonious assault victim seriously harmed and aggravated robbery with an attempt to inflict serious physical harm. According to court documents, Fonseca attacked a woman...
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting at Ohio State Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop last year was found guilty on all charges Monday. A Hancock County jury found Robert Hathorn guilty of shooting OSHP trooper Josef Brobst in a struggle during a traffic stop on Oct. 7, 2021.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was charged with felonious assault after officials say he beat up a man on the Chessie Circle Trail. According to reports, Ryan Carter, 43, repeatedly punched and kicked a man who was riding his bike on the trail. According to a report from...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters are trained to save lives on and off duty, and that’s exactly what one Toledo fireman did when he was in the middle of a basketball game. The Glass City Basketball Club was playing a game in New York when one of the referees collapsed on the court. Right away, firefighter Myles Copeland was at the game official’s side administering CPR.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is monitoring a local McDonald’s. Inspectors said the restaurant at Collingwood and Dorr has mice. A Toledo-Lucas County health Department inspector went to the McDonald’s on June 7, on a complaint of mice in the restaurant. According to an inspection report, mice droppings were spotted behind the sauce rack and there were no traps in the facility during the inspection.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has released a list of cooling centers that will be open around the area as a response to this week’s expected extreme heat. Here is the most up-to-date list of cooling center locations in the area:. According to TPS, all Toledo...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 15,000 people were left without power at the height of Monday night’s storm. FirstEnergy informed 13abc that crews were diligently working all day Tuesday to restore power for its customer. However, nearly 2,800 people will continue without power until Wednesday evening. You can...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Toledo early Sunday morning. Toledo Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Walnut at Greenbelt Place Apartments. When officers arrived on scene they located two people who were suffering from gunshot wounds. According to TPD records, Carl Flemming Fr., 29, and Denathan Brown, 30, were shot.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted for shooting a man in Toledo, leaving him in critical condition. Ronvelcchio Harris was found guilty of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, for shooting a 27-year-old victim in October of 2020. According...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Former Hillsdale County deputy was charged with multiple counts of misconduct on Tuesday. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Todd Barkley, 46, with two counts of misconduct in the office, which are five-year felonies. According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, Barkley allegedly exploited his...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy rain was overshadowed by an even more spectacular lightning storm throughout northwest Ohio Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Nearly 17,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the viewing area by our First Alert lightning tracker, with confirmed wind gusts between 66 and 75 mph in Hancock and Putnam Counties as of this writing.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University student-athlete was hospitalized after a suspect shot into the car he was riding in on I-75 in Toledo. It happened on I-75 South early Saturday morning around 3:00 a.m. According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to an area hospital for...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man plead guilty Monday to attempting to harm his girlfriend in a Toledo shooting. According to court documents, Jason Black withdrew a previous not guilty plea and plead guilty to a lesser offense. The plea includes attempt to commit felonious assault and having weapons while under disability charges.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Toledo’s downtown riverfront sees its next transformation, some major parts of it may soon have new owners. Plans are on the table for the city of Toledo to sell a few landmarks along the Maumee river to Metroparks Toledo. With so many positive pieces on the riverfront already happening, some city owned Toledo property might be turning into the next transformation.
