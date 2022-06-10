ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Captain Raymond Coci retires from Toledo Fire & Rescue

Body found in house fire

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A body was found in the Shaffer Rd home where firefighters put out a blaze Monday night. Investigators are evaluating the scene. The body has not yet been identified. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here...
Local house fire deemed suspicious by TFRD

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TFRD has deemed a local house fire suspicious on Tuesday. TFRD responded to a call for a house fire on the 3800 block of Pitt Street. According to the TFRD battalion chief, no one was home when the fire started. The residents of the house told TFRD they came home and saw smoke coming from the top floor.
17-year-old shot and killed in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One teenager was shot and killed on Wednesday. According to the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old victim shot multiple times in the alley between Burnham and Vermaas Avenue. The victim was transported...
Case Files: A trip to the corner store turns deadly for Aaron Bruster

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was around midnight on May 6, 2020. Aaron Bruster, 38, left his apartment at Ashland Manor and walked down the street to the carryout at Bancroft and Fulton. Police say Bruster, who was known as “Byrd,” frequented the carryout and on this night, he was...
Toledo man arrested after weekend shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after a shooting that occurred over the weekend. According to Toledo Police, Latoya Rivers, 42, arrived at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. TPD later arrested Ronald Trotter, 46, and took him into custody. Trotter is facing charges...
A Toledo woman arrested for an attack during a fit of road rage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested for attacking another woman in a fit of road rage. Lateisha Fonseca, 37, is facing charges including felonious assault victim seriously harmed and aggravated robbery with an attempt to inflict serious physical harm. According to court documents, Fonseca attacked a woman...
Man convicted in OSHP trooper shooting on I-75

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting at Ohio State Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop last year was found guilty on all charges Monday. A Hancock County jury found Robert Hathorn guilty of shooting OSHP trooper Josef Brobst in a struggle during a traffic stop on Oct. 7, 2021.
Toledo firefighter saves a man’s life while playing in a basketball game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters are trained to save lives on and off duty, and that’s exactly what one Toledo fireman did when he was in the middle of a basketball game. The Glass City Basketball Club was playing a game in New York when one of the referees collapsed on the court. Right away, firefighter Myles Copeland was at the game official’s side administering CPR.
Health inspectors find mice inside a local McDonald’s

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is monitoring a local McDonald’s. Inspectors said the restaurant at Collingwood and Dorr has mice. A Toledo-Lucas County health Department inspector went to the McDonald’s on June 7, on a complaint of mice in the restaurant. According to an inspection report, mice droppings were spotted behind the sauce rack and there were no traps in the facility during the inspection.
List of cooling centers in the area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has released a list of cooling centers that will be open around the area as a response to this week’s expected extreme heat. Here is the most up-to-date list of cooling center locations in the area:. According to TPS, all Toledo...
Two people shot near Greenbelt Place Apartments, police search for suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Toledo early Sunday morning. Toledo Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Walnut at Greenbelt Place Apartments. When officers arrived on scene they located two people who were suffering from gunshot wounds. According to TPD records, Carl Flemming Fr., 29, and Denathan Brown, 30, were shot.
Man found guilty of 2020 shooting that left victim in critical condition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted for shooting a man in Toledo, leaving him in critical condition. Ronvelcchio Harris was found guilty of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, for shooting a 27-year-old victim in October of 2020. According...
Former Hillsdale County deputy charged for misconduct

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Former Hillsdale County deputy was charged with multiple counts of misconduct on Tuesday. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Todd Barkley, 46, with two counts of misconduct in the office, which are five-year felonies. According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, Barkley allegedly exploited his...
NW Ohio cleans up after loud, impressive storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy rain was overshadowed by an even more spectacular lightning storm throughout northwest Ohio Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Nearly 17,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the viewing area by our First Alert lightning tracker, with confirmed wind gusts between 66 and 75 mph in Hancock and Putnam Counties as of this writing.
BGSU basketball player shot on I-75, police search for shooter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University student-athlete was hospitalized after a suspect shot into the car he was riding in on I-75 in Toledo. It happened on I-75 South early Saturday morning around 3:00 a.m. According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to an area hospital for...
Man convicted for allegedly shooting at his girlfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man plead guilty Monday to attempting to harm his girlfriend in a Toledo shooting. According to court documents, Jason Black withdrew a previous not guilty plea and plead guilty to a lesser offense. The plea includes attempt to commit felonious assault and having weapons while under disability charges.
Toledo may sell riverfront items to Metroparks for new Glass City Riverwalk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Toledo’s downtown riverfront sees its next transformation, some major parts of it may soon have new owners. Plans are on the table for the city of Toledo to sell a few landmarks along the Maumee river to Metroparks Toledo. With so many positive pieces on the riverfront already happening, some city owned Toledo property might be turning into the next transformation.

