Minkah following TJ’s path, looking for similar result

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Last year TJ Watt was looking for a new contract and unwittingly became a trailblazer. Now dealing with the same contract scenario, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is following that path.

Fitzpatrick was at the voluntary Organized Team Activities and also at the mandatory mini-camp over the last three weeks on the South Side. Fitzpatrick is in the final year of his rookie contract and it’s the Steelers tradition to give key players in the final year of their deals an extension before the season starts.

The 25-year-old made an immediate impact after the Steelers traded a first-round pick for him in September of 2019. In his first game, days after the trade, he intercepted a pass, forced a fumble and had five tackles. He would have a string of three consecutive games with an interception. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler and in 46 games with the Steelers has 11 picks, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a trio of touchdowns to go with 260 tackles.

The Alabama star is also a two-time First Team All-Pro.

He’s been at all of the workouts, but he isn’t going through team activities. Watt did the same thing and eventually got a record-setting contract a couple days before the start of the regular season.

“It’s not something we talk about,” said defensive back Cam Sutton. “Minkah is another brother that shows up each and every day ready to work. They have him doing things or they don’t, but he is always ready to go.”

“It’s nothing we have to worry about, that’s obviously the business side of things. He’s ready to lead us, his presence is felt not just on the field. He’s out there each and every day communicating/talking. He’s there in meetings. He’s always around ball. He’s taking care of himself, his body. He’s showing the younger guys what to look forward to and really how to move and do things the right way.”

“He’s still out there every day,” said safety Terrell Edmunds, adding Fitzpatrick is taking mental reps every snap. “He’s speaking his mind and coaching us and giving us that background noise.”

“Minkah is Minkah, the attitude hasn’t changed,” Sutton said. “He’s never dwelling on things going on. We know things like that will get taken care of. Special player, we all know the things he does out there on the field. The type of player that he is and what he means to this organization. It will all fall into line.”

It’s not surprising his teammates support him. They supported Watt too. How about the coaches?

“I’m sure there is a concern, but as the DB coach, my concern is whoever shows up and is ready to work,” said Grady Brown. “That’s who I work with every day and maximize the time I have with guys that are showing up to work. I’m sure there is a concern there, but as far as my job description I’m just getting the guys ready to play and maximizing my time with them.”

“I have zero concerns about Minkah Fitzpatrick,” said Steelers Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin. “Minkah is a unicorn. He is always in great shape. He loves football. He’s got all the stuff he wants. I have zero worries about him. That stuff will take care of itself.”

The team will begin training camp on July 26 in St. Vincent College. How much Fitzpatrick participates will depend more on one of the first early tasks for new Steelers GM Omar Khan.

“Hopefully they got to pay them,” Edmunds said. “I definitely feel like he deserves it. He deserves to get that top dollar. He’s put in the work for it. The stats and everything show.”

“He definitely deserves all the money.”