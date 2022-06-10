ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nice! Area Supermarket Chain Is Raising Employees’ Pay

By Eric Greene
 4 days ago

With stores all over Berkshire County, Springfield-based supermarket chain Big Y wants to show its employees a little gratitude. That's right. According to a media statement from Big Y, nearly 7,600 employees will be receiving a pay hike very soon. Apparently, this is Big Y's way of showing how...

WBEC AM

MA Employers Need to be Very Careful When Conducting Job Interviews

We've been spending a lot of time lately warning and informing Massachusetts residents of a number of different scams that have been occurring on a regular basis. For example, we recently discussed a very serious scam that is putting women in dangerous situations which you can read about by going here. In addition, you'll want to keep your head up and eyes open as there is a baby formula scam taking place. There's also the FedEx Email Scam that Berkshire County residents are experiencing. Case and point, I almost fell for this scam. The amount of scams going around is astounding and many of them are happening here in Massachusetts including the Berkshires. You really have to protect yourself 24/7 in this day in age.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

Have You Seen an Increase of Bears in Massachusetts This Year?

Part of living in western Massachusetts is enjoying the beauty of the Berkshire Mountains, the sounds, the views, and of course the wildlife. Residing in Massachusetts, even if you live in a more heavily settled, residential area, means animals in their natural habitat are still surrounding us. Cute cuddle ones, sometimes annoying ones, and sometimes big burly ones. This brings us to our old friend, the black bear.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BUSINESS MONDAY: Staff changes at The Berkshire Edge

Shaw Israel Izikson has been named managing editor for The Berkshire Edge, to replace Terry Cowgill who is retiring after more than five years at “The Edge” and 20 years in journalism. The transition will take place beginning June 27. Beginning on that date, Izikson will be reachable at sizikson@theberkshireedge.com.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Health Board Considers Fine-Tuning Tobacco Rules

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health is looking into fine-tuning the city's tobacco product regulations. Tri-Town Health Department Director James Wilusz recommended various amendments to the city's tobacco ordinance at the board's June meeting. The two main suggestions address products that slip through the state's bans and "smoking bars."
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Driving in MA with This Expired Item Will Cause You Absolute Misery

When I was growing up in northern Berkshire County, I like many others, was excited about getting my driver's license. Of course, I had to go through Driver's Education, study the manuals, and take the road tests. It was certainly an exciting time. In addition, I had a car lined up ready to go as I purchased my brother's girlfriend's car from her parents which was a 1988 Buick Regal, silver, with two riveted metal plates near each rear tire to cover up some rust spots. Plus, the gas gauge was broken. In case you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas once. That situation occurred on North Summer Street in Adams and guess what? It never happened again. That was a fun experience...lol. Needless to say, I was driving in style but it was my first car, and I was just happy to have the freedom to drive.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
therealdeal.com

Wealthy New Yorkers driving up Hudson Valley farmland prices

Count farmers among the Hudson Valley residents being displaced by wealthy New Yorkers who fled the city during the pandemic. Demand for properties, especially farms, has surged as people make all-cash offers, paying above asking price for land and squeezing out local farmers, the New York Times reported. The median...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

School District in Albany County Ranked #1 for Six Years in a Row

For the 6th year in a row, a school district in Albany County has been ranked #1 in the annual "Schools Report" according to a business review. The last few years weren't easy for our Upstate New York schools, and as area educators get set to enjoy a few months off during the summer, this comes as good news heading into that much-needed break.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Barbalunga Launches Bid for Berkshire County Sheriff

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The driving force behind candidate Alfred E. Barbalunga's bid for Berkshire County sheriff is to make the region a safe place to live, work and play. He launched his campaign on Monday evening at Zucchini's Restaurant, mounting a primary challenge to incumbent Thomas Bowler, who was first elected to a six-year term in 2010 and has announced his intention to run for a third term.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Pittsfield, MA
