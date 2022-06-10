ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Court appearance slated Friday for Spicer hotel rape suspect

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

(Willmar MN-) A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Friday for a Champlain man accused of raping a Spicer hotel clerk earlier this year. 31-year-old Ashir Hassan Kimbrough...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
willmarradio.com

Willmar man to be sentenced Tuesday for his part in August shooting

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man will be sentenced today on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the shooting of a Willmar man in his home last summer. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered, and 20-year-old Jerome Patino will be sentenced by Judge Stephen Wentzell at 1:45 this afternoon at the Kandiyohi County Courthouse in Willmar. Patino pleaded guilty to the assault charge last month, and In exchange, charges of 1st Degree Burglary and Terroristic Threats were dismissed.
WILLMAR, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested for threatening mass shooting in Fergus Falls, creating hit list

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fergus Falls man is facing several felony charges after police say he threatened a mass shooting and even had a hit list created. Police say they were notified on Friday, June 10 that 32-year-old Daniel Jennings threatened a mass shooting and suicide by cop. Another person came forward saying Jennings personally threatened to kill them, according to court records.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Buffalo Teen, 15, Arrested In Golden Valley Gas Station Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage boy is in custody in connection to the carjacking of teenage sisters Monday evening at a Twin Cities gas station. Golden Valley police say it happened at the Speedway on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North at about 8:37 p.m. The 16-year-old sister told investigators she was filling her 2018 Lexus RX with gas, while her 14-year-old sister stayed inside the vehicle. The girls say a boy, who police describe as a “15-year-old white male suspect from Buffalo, MN,” came up to the Lexus, showed the 14-year-old a gun and demanded the keys. He then drove off, leaving the sisters unharmed. Bloomington police tracked down the Lexus about two hours later, which contained the suspect and three other teens. The 15-year-old was arrested, and is awaiting criminal charges. Golden Valley police did not say if they believe the suspect has any connection to the string of carjackings in the city in the past month, including the armed theft of a golfer’s Audi A5 last week outside of Theodore Wirth Golf Club.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Parents Of Shot 3-Year-Old Charged With Child Endangerment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The parents of a 3-year-old boy injured in a shooting in Minneapolis earlier this month have been charged. The shooting happened June 5, at about 9 p.m. The boy’s parents brought him to North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound. According to filed charges, a bullet passed through the boy’s body, causing damage to his bowels and his hip bone. On Monday, charges were filed against Maceo Anthony Cortez Beckley and Cydnie Capri Zimmerman, both 30 years old. Police say the boy’s parents told investigators that the boy was playing outside when he was shot, and they were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime#Champlain#The Hampton Inn
voiceofalexandria.com

Water related incident reported in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--On Saturday evening, the Alexandria Police Department received a call of a child drowning in the pool at the Holiday Inn. Upon arrival, the victim had been taken out of the pool and CPR was started. The child was reportedly taken to Alomere Health by North Ambulance in critical condition.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
willmarradio.com

Suspect In Custody After Suspicious Apartment Fire

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A suspect is under arrest after a man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Sunday at an apartment in Minneapolis. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm just after 9:00 a-m and instead of a fire, they discovered a man believed to be in his 60s dead from "injuries not related to any fire." Police later arrived on the scene and learned that another man had been in the apartment. Officers arrested a 55-year-old suspect and booked him into the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of murder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Shooting In North Minneapolis Leaves Woman In Her 40s Dead

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A woman in her 40s is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday morning. Preliminary information indicates that a man and the injured female were inside a recreational vehicle when the female was shot. The adult male was uninjured. A passenger vehicle was seen fleeing the scene after the gunfire. Police say this does not appear to be a random shooting. This is the city's 42nd homicide so far this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Three People Arrested After Carjacking In Brooklyn Park

Three people were arrested after an armed carjacking in Brooklyn Park Friday. According to Brooklyn Park police, officers were called to the 7600 block of Jolly Lane, near the Super America, shortly before 8 p.m.. Police say three masked gunmen pistol-whipped the victim and stole their vehicle. Police say they...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Drowning child rescued from hotel pool in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN) -- A child is recovering after being pulled from a pool in Alexandria. Officers were called to the Holiday Inn in Alexandria around 6:45 P-M Saturday on a report of a six-year-old child drowning in a pool. When they arrived, they found the child was already out of the pool and C-P-R had been started. The child was taken to an area hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis police investigate the 42nd homicide in the city this year. 3 more killed this weekend

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A fire alarm call has now led to a homicide investigation in Minneapolis. The police department says the call of a fire came in yesterday morning in the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue South. Firefighters found the body of a man in his sixties who police are saying did not die because of the fire. Another man was arrested at the scene and is being held on probable cause of a homicide while police continue to investigate the situation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman Killed While Walking Her Horse Near Brainerd

(Brainerd, MN) -- A woman is dead after being struck by a pickup while walking a horse Monday evening in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reports the truck hit the woman and her horse on the shoulder of Thompson Road. Deputies say the horse was also killed in the crash. The 33-year-old woman lived nearby. A 44-year-old Brainerd man was driving the pickup. Investigators have not released any names.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Child In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning In Alexandria Hotel Pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Alexandria police responded to an incident of a child nearly drowning in a hotel pool on Saturday. APD received a call around 6:46 p.m. about a 6-year-old drowning in a pool at Holiday Inn. Upon arrival, the APD says they found the victim was taken out of the pool and CPR had been started. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call. The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Woman Dies in Fatal Accident

A Brainerd woman died yesterday following an accident involving a pickup truck. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a personal injury accident at 6:56 P.M. yesterday on Thompson Road in Brainerd. An unnamed 33-year old female was walking her horse on the shoulder of the road when she was struck by a pickup truck travelling eastbound. The driver is only identified as a 44-year old male from Brainerd.
BRAINERD, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis firefighters respond to alarm, find man dead, no fire

Minneapolis firefighters responding to a fire alarm call Sunday morning arrived at an apartment to find a man dead, with no sign of smoke or fire. The fire call was made just before 9 a.m., sending firefighters to a residence near 17th Street East and Third Avenue South, where they discovered a man in his 60s dead from "injuries not related to any fire," Minneapolis Police Department announced.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-Year-Old To Stand Trial As Adult In Edina, St. Louis Park Carjackings

Originally published June 10, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old from Minneapolis will stand trial as an adult in a pair of carjackings that happened in December 2021 in Edina and St. Louis Park. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says that the teen faces five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. According to the court records, on Dec. 9 around 3:15 p.m., St. Louis Park police responded to a grocery store parking lot after learning of a robbery. A man told officers that he was in his SUV when the two teenagers tried to pull him out. The man says the two teenagers repeatedly punched him while...
EDINA, MN
valleynewslive.com

6-year-old child in critical condition after police responds to report of drowning

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 6-year-old child is fighting for their life after police say they responded to a report of a drowning at a hotel pool. It happened on Saturday, June 11, at the Holiday Inn. When officers arrived, the child was taken out of the pool and CPR was started. The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition.
Y-105FM

Disturbance at MN High School Graduation Leads to Gun Seizures

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb recovered two handguns after officers were called to deal with a large disturbance during a high school graduation ceremony. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the incident took place Wednesday evening at the Brooklyn Park High School. A...

Comments / 0

Community Policy