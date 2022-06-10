Everything you need to know for Auburn baseball's super regional
By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
4 days ago
Auburn baseball heads to Corvallis to take on Oregon State in the super regional round.
After the Auburn baseball team dominated Florida State, UCLA, and Southeastern Louisiana, the team has a much more daunting task ahead, with the Beavers of Oregon State waiting on them.
This is setting up to be one of the best super-regionals of the weekend. You have the red-hot Auburn team coming off, scoring 51 runs in three games. Then you have an Oregon State team that does everything at a high level.
One of the most exciting matchups in this three-game set will be the best hitter in the SEC, Sonny DiChiara, facing off against the best pitcher in the nation Cooper Hjerpe. This will be the game within the game because these are two fantastic baseball players.
This Oregon State team has a 47-16 record. When they are playing at their ballpark Goss Stadium, they are 21-8.
Oregon State historically is an amazing program. The Beavers will be looking for their eighth appearance in the College World Series. They have not been to Omaha since 2018, so I am sure the team is itching to get there.
Oregon State is a school that has a lot of baseball fans. Every one of these games will be sold out, and these fans will have tons of energy. While the Beaver fans are loud, they are a really classy bunch. They even gave the opposing pitcher a standing ovation after an outstanding performance last weekend in the regional round.
Let's take a deeper look into this upcoming exciting weekend of baseball.
