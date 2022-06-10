ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police video shows a man using a rock to break into a south Dallas vape shop

By Curt Lewis
 4 days ago

Dallas police have security video showing the moment a man broke into a South Dallas smoke shop last week.

Reports say early on the morning of June 3rd, a man threw a rock through the glass door of the smoke shop on I-30 near Dolphin Road. He climbed through the broken glass and was in and out in 30 seconds, with a backpack full of vaping products.

Detectives are hoping the video and still images showing the burglar will bring in tips to help find him.

