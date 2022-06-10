ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

WellSpan begins offering outpatient interventional radiology procedures in Franklin County

By John Irwin, Waynesboro Record Herald
The Record Herald
The Record Herald
 4 days ago

On June 9, WellSpan Health welcomed physicians, staff and guests to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest addition, Cardiovascular Interventional Radiology on the second floor of the Patrick O'Donnell Pavilion.

Located at 12 Saint Paul Drive, Suite 205, this practice is the first of its kind across the WellSpan system to perform outpatient vein ablation and sclerosis procedures using imaging guidance, according to a news release from WellSpan. The practice is under the direction of Dr. Andrew Mullins, interventional radiologist and Dr. Aditya Sharma, interventional cardiologist.

The practice will offer full-service vein care from start to finish including evaluation, diagnosis and treatment. Prior to the facility opening on May 2, the previously mentioned procedures were performed at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital.

“This practice recently opened but we have been planning this for a long time," said Niki Hinckle vice president of diagnostic services and service line development for WellSpan Health. "It’s been a dream planning, we did get sidetracked a little by COVID, but we are here now."

The facility, which used to house Pinnacle Health's cardiologist office, boasts four patient examination rooms, two procedure rooms as well as an ultrasound room.

“The whole goal in moving this here was that we just want the patients to feel comfortable and know what they are getting into before they get into it," Mullins said. "Pre-procedure instructions used to be given over the phone back at the hospital, now after we see the patient here, one of our nurses gives them their pre-op instructions in person and it just a more personal experience."

Mullins, who has 18 years of experience in his field, said that while he and the staff are still settling into their new space, patient reception has been positive.

“It's been really good," he said. "Patients just seem much more comfortable and at ease here than at the hospital. Everything is handled here from getting their screenings, exams and procedures to getting their stockings to wear after a procedure, it's all handled here.”

Red more: Washington County Sheriff's Office speaks about the shooting in Smithsburg

Following the ceremony a tour was given of the procedure room and examination rooms and ultrasound equipment onsite.

While most procedures can be done at the new location in the Patrick O'Donnell Pavilion, Mullins said that larger procedures will still be done at Chambersburg Hospital.

WellSpan said that there are plans to use this outpatient model for expansion of similar services in other regions where WellSpan operates.

For more information about WellSpan, go to www.wellspan.org .

This article originally appeared on Waynesboro Record Herald: WellSpan begins offering outpatient interventional radiology procedures in Franklin County

Comments / 0

Related
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

6 – 202.15 Outer Openings, Protected. Exterior door is being propped open. Food employees observed in prep area, not wearing proper beard covers. REPEAT. June 6, 2022 | 498 E. Lincoln Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. 4 – 602.13 Nonfood-Contact Surfaces. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelving and drawers,...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

I-81 Improvement Strategy Playbook Now Available

Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) in South Central Pennsylvania and PennDOT District 8 leaders today announced the launch of the final Playbook for the I-81 Improvement Strategy. The I-81 Improvement Strategy process began in July 2019 to evaluate existing transportation needs along the corridor from the Maryland border through Lebanon County.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, PA
Health
Franklin County, PA
Government
County
Franklin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Announces PFAS Funding Program Awardee

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced that the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) board of directors has approved a second annual funding award designed specifically to assist communities in the remediation of per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), an emerging contaminant found in water sources and systems throughout the commonwealth.
HARRISBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Mercersburg Academy : Senior Students Build Shed for Habitat Home Rehabilitation

Mercersburg Academy students built a SHE SHED! Nicole Treml and Maddie Koutavas took this on as their senior capstone project after a “How Habitat Works” presentation to the student body. The girls were given minimum criteria for the shed such as size and material type but were intentionally not given any blueprint to follow. The entire design, materials list, and construction plan was determined by Nicole and Maddie under the guidance of instructors from Mercersburg’s Makerspace, where students get to be hands-on with their school projects.
MERCERSBURG, PA
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston County, Jefferson County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diagnostic Radiology#Outpatient#Hospital#Health System#Wellspan Health#Pinnacle Health
WGAL

Rally goers urge Pennsylvania lawmakers to use budget surplus to help residents, schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's budget deadline is a little more than two weeks away, and demands to spend billions in surplus dollars are growing. Participants in a rally outside the State Capitol in Harrisburg on Tuesday said a multi-billion dollar surplus means the state can invest a lot more money into schools and put money directly into the pockets of Pennsylvanians.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Water rescue underway in York County, officials say

York County, PA — Officials in York County say crews are on the scene of a water rescue at Codorus State Park. According to authorities, a dive team has been called to Lake Marburg. Officials say it started around 5:30 PM on Tuesday evening. So far, there is no...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Huey helicopter in York County

A restored Huey helicopter that flew during the Vietnam War landed at Newberry Commons Shopping Center on Saturday. This was a planned display to let people learn, up close, the roll of Hueys during the war. The helicopter was restored by the Liberty Ware Bird Association in Lancaster.
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WUHF

New details emerge in mass shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WJLA) — Maryland State Police released the name of the sergeant hurt in a shootout following a deadly mass shooting at a Maryland manufacturing plant. Detective Sergeant Phillip Martin is now out of the hospital, according to state police. Martin is a 25-year veteran of the department...
SMITHSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

Highway Worker Killed On I-70 In Washington County

He was picking up construction barrels when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Hagerstown, Md. (KM) – Maryland State Police say a road crew worker was killed in a hit and run accident in Washington County early Monday morning. At around 4:19 AM, troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
FOX 43

Dog Camp Getaway returns to Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — At Canine Camp Getaway in Cumberland Township, Adams County, owners have a chance to give their four-legged friends their own vacation. Dogs practice dock diving, agility and nose work, freestyle frisbee, lure coursing, barn hunt, flyball, canine freestyle dance, doggie skateboarding and more. More than...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
The Record Herald

The Record Herald

216
Followers
69
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Waynesboro, PA from Waynesboro Record Herald.

 http://therecordherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy