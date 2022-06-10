ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Fatal crash in Norwich

By John Silva
 4 days ago

Norwich, Conn./WTIC Radio - Police in Norwich are investigating a late Thursday night crash that left one person dead.

Investigators say just before 10:30, police, fire and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the area of Hunters Road and Mohegan Park Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, one of the vehicles was turning off Mohegan Park Road and another was traveling east on Hunters Road at the time of the collision.

The driver of one vehicle sustained life threatening injuries, according to police, and was pronounced dead at Backus Hospital.

The driver and passengers in the second vehicle were treated for minor injuries, police said.

Police haven't released the name of the deceased person pending family notification.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is urged to contact Norwich Police.

NBC Connecticut

Man Found Dead in Driveway in Plainfield: Police

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a Plainfield driveway this weekend. Officials said they received a call reporting an unconscious man on Ward Avenue in the Moosup section of town early Sunday morning. Responding officers found a man, identified as 56-year-old Michael Roberts. He...
PLAINFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Suspects Followed Victim From Casino, Stole Cash, Casino Chips: Police

City of Groton police have arrested two Massachusetts men who are accused of following a person from an out-of-state casino, crashing into the victim and stealing thousands of dollars in cash and casino chips. As police from the city of Groton were responding to Clarence B. Sharp Highway early Sunday...
Register Citizen

Police: Woman knocked to ground during daytime carjacking attempt at Farmington mall

FARMINGTON — Police are looking for three people who they suspect tried to carjack a woman in broad daylight Monday at the Westfarms mall. The male suspects, who were in their teens or early 20s, pushed the woman to the ground as she approached her car about 1 p.m., police said. Witnesses saw the three run from the vehicle, police said.
Register Citizen

Police: Moosup man killed after hit by his own truck

MOOSUP — Officials have ruled the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a local driveway as an accident, the Plainfield Police Department announced Tuesday. The state’s Chief Medical Examiner determined Michael Roberts, 56, of Moosup, died of a “blunt impact injury to the torso,” police said in a news release.
PLAINFIELD, CT
