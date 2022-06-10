Fatal crash in Norwich

Norwich, Conn./WTIC Radio - Police in Norwich are investigating a late Thursday night crash that left one person dead.

Investigators say just before 10:30, police, fire and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the area of Hunters Road and Mohegan Park Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, one of the vehicles was turning off Mohegan Park Road and another was traveling east on Hunters Road at the time of the collision.

The driver of one vehicle sustained life threatening injuries, according to police, and was pronounced dead at Backus Hospital.

The driver and passengers in the second vehicle were treated for minor injuries, police said.

Police haven't released the name of the deceased person pending family notification.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is urged to contact Norwich Police.