Man arrested after allegedly stealing up to $30K worth of booze from Troy restaurant

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

TROY (WWJ) -- A man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a Troy restaurant and stealing up to $30,000 worth of alcohol before fleeing the scene with an infant in the car.

According to officials, Troy police arrived at Jonathan Marks restaurant on John R. Road near Maple Road at about 3:33 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, after a man was reported on the roof of the building.

The man was then seen getting into a vehicle and quickly driving away moments later, officials said.

Officials reports that before officers arrived on the scene, they spotted the suspect's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near 14 Mile Road and I-75.

The driver, a 24-year-old Detroit man, is accused of breaking into the restaurant and stealing $20,000-$30,000 worth of alcohol.

Officers found a crowbar and about 8 “new packaged liquor bottles” in the backseat of the car, said police.

The man was arrested for burglary and for possession of burglary tools, said police.

There were two other individuals in the car -- a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, both from Detroit -- who were also arrested on the same charges, police said.

The 19-year-old woman also had her infant child in the vehicle during the arrest. Police say the child was released to a family member.

At the scene, authorities reported that they found a large hole in the roof with a ladder leading down to the floor. Inside the restaurant, several doors had reportedly been forced open and alcohol bottles were missing. Police did not say what kind of alcohol was allegedly stolen.

No other details have been provided at this time.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. STAY WITH WWJ NEWSRADIO 950 FOR THE LATEST.

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booze#Alcohol
DETROIT, MI
DETROIT, MI
