Severe weather possible today

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qty2a_0g6dY8I800

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds.

“Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening hours from the north. With hot temperatures and humidity, the storms will have plenty of fuel, so the severe weather risk is at a level 3 north of the lake and level 2 south of the lake,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

FRIDAY: Early sun, hot. 60-80% storms by the afternoon and into the evening. Some strong to severe. High: 90. Winds: SW 6-12.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 30-40% scattered showers/storms. Hot, humid. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 92.

SUNDAY: Sun to partly cloudy. Mostly dry. Hot & humid. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 94.

MONDAY: Plenty of sun. Mostly dry. Hot and humid. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 94.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sun. Mostly dry. Hot and humid. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 93.

WEDNESDAY: 30-40% scattered showers/storms. Hot & humid. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 93.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% stray shower. Hot, humid. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 94.

