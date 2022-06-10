ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merritt Island, FL

BCSO vehicle overturned in Merritt Island after crash

By Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ut9X_0g6dY7PP00

No details were immediately available after a deputy-involved crash slowed traffic in Merritt Island Thursday evening.

A Brevard County Sheriff's Office SUV was seen overturned after a crash at the corner of State Road 520 and Courtenay Parkway around 7 p.m.

It was unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the crash as of Thursday at 9 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3UdZ_0g6dY7PP00

Brevard County Fire Rescue units also responded to the scene.

Check back for updates

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-917-7491 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @tyler_vazquez

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: BCSO vehicle overturned in Merritt Island after crash

