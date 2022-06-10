Marvin Wayne Noland

TRAINOR; Gordon K., 91, died on Monday, June 13, at home with his family. Born on September 17, 1930 in Borden, IN, he was the eldest child of Merle and Edna (Blackman) Trainor of New Providence (Borden), IN. Survivors include his beloved wife, the former Bonnie June Callahan, whom he married on June 29, 1956 in Borden; a daughter, Amanda, of Indianapolis; IN, and a son, John, of New Pekin, IN. Three grandchildren also survive: Stephen Barbera of Indianapolis, Chelsea and Marisa Trainor of Texas. Two nephews and a niece; one first cousin; and one sister-in-law also survive as does an adopted Chinese speaking member of the family, Shih “Buddy” Tzu.

