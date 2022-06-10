ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

Marvin Wayne Noland

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvin Wayne Noland, 55, Salem, formerly of Pekin, died unexpectedly on June 8, 2022. He was born in Salem, on Oct. 10, 1967, to Billy and Marva (Crady) Noland. He spent most of his life in Pekin and attended East Washington School. Marvin...

Tom L. Guthrie

Mr. Tom L. Guthrie, age 78, of Campbellsburg, passed away Monday, June 13 at his home. Mr. Guthrie was born July 20, 1943, in Manilla, Indiana the son of Winfred and Esther Dalton Guthrie. He was a United States Army Veteran. Tom was a member of Saltillo Christian Church, the Washington Co. Pilots Association, a former Brown Township Trustee, and currently served on the Advisory Board. He was a 1961 graduate of Orleans High School. Tom was retired from IMCO Recycling and the Washington County Sheriffs Department as a jailer.
CAMPBELLSBURG, IN
Gordon K. Trainor

TRAINOR; Gordon K., 91, died on Monday, June 13, at home with his family. Born on September 17, 1930 in Borden, IN, he was the eldest child of Merle and Edna (Blackman) Trainor of New Providence (Borden), IN. Survivors include his beloved wife, the former Bonnie June Callahan, whom he married on June 29, 1956 in Borden; a daughter, Amanda, of Indianapolis; IN, and a son, John, of New Pekin, IN. Three grandchildren also survive: Stephen Barbera of Indianapolis, Chelsea and Marisa Trainor of Texas. Two nephews and a niece; one first cousin; and one sister-in-law also survive as does an adopted Chinese speaking member of the family, Shih “Buddy” Tzu.
BORDEN, IN
Adrian Spicer

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, the children of Adrian “Spice” Spicer laid his ashes to rest beneath the family gravestone in Crown Hill Cemetery following a short family-led ceremony. Later that evening, friends and family members enjoyed a Celebration of Life for Spice at the Irish Lion in Bloomington. In typical Spice fashion, waffles were enjoyed the next morning.
SALEM, IN
Queen and teen contestants

Washington County Fair Queen and Teen contestants are featured in Tuesday's issue of The Salem Leader. In addition to the contestants find out lots of the happenings at this year's fair in the paper. The print edition is on newsstands this morning and the E-edition is available for purchase here on this site.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Fishermen advance

Braden Bartron and Zion Dunnaway from Salem High School advanced to the high school fishing world finals on June 22 in Alabama. Watch for a more detailed story in upcoming editions of The Salem Leader and The Salem Democrat.
SALEM, IN
Salem Police Action 06-06-2022 to 06-12-2022

Accident (Property Damage), Main St. Fire in Trash Can, W. Walnut St. Accident, Homer/Water St. Possible Intoxicated Driver, Old 60 E. Domestic Problem, E. Hackberry St. Traffic Hazard, N. Main St. Loud Music, S. Main St. Possible Intoxicated Person, S. Main St. 06-09-2022. Alarm X2, Arby’s. Vandalism, Schneck Family...
SALEM, IN
Austy's June events

Go online to register for events, store hours and to shop at Austy's, www.Austys.com. June events include a Father's Day sale June 14-18; paint & sip, Thursday, June 15 (BYOB welcome); Beck's Mill fundraiser paint party, Sunday, June 26; and book club on Thursday, June 30. The store is located...
SALEM, IN

