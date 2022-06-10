ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Burlington Free Press

Vermont H.S. championship scores for Friday, June 10: See how your favorite team fared

By Alex Abrami and Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYk1V_0g6dXlTJ00

To report playoff scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.

►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com . Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5 .

►Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com . Follow on Twitter @ByJacobRousseau .

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

FRIDAY'S CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

D-II softball championship

At Castleton University

No. 1 Lyndon 5, No. 3 Enosburg 3

L: Jaydin Royer (WP, CG, 4H, 3R, 3ER, 13K, 2BB; 3-for-3 at the plate). Molly Smith (2 RBIs). Brydie Barton (2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs). Emma Newland (BB, 2 runs).

E: Emma Keelty (1-for-4, 2 RBIs, run). Dana Elkins (LP, 6IP, 8H, 5R, 4ER, 4K, 1BB; 1-for-3 at the plate, run). Erica Goodhue (1-for-3, run).

Note: A three-run first inning and Royer's all-around game paved the way for Lyndon (19-0) to claim back-to-back titles.

More: Lyndon topples Enosburg for perfection, repeat in D-II softball

D-IV baseball championship

At Centennial Field

No. 2 White River Valley 5, No. 1 Blue Mountain 4

WRV: Robby McShinsky (WP, CG, 6H, 4R, 3ER, 5K, 1BB). Jameson Roussel (1-for-3, 2 RBIs). Donavan Craven (1-for-3, 2 RBIs). Dominic Craven (2-for-4, 2B). Macin Gaudette (2-for-3, 2B). Brayden Russ (1-for-3, 2B).

BM: Evan Dennis (LP, CG, 7H, 5R, 3ER, 13K, 2BB). Cameron Roy (2-for-3, RBI). Brody Kingsbury (1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs). Cameron Dennis (1-for-3, RBI).

Note: White River Valley broke a 4-all tie with an unearned run in the sixth inning to secure a title three-peat.

D-I girls lacrosse championship

At University of Vermont's Virtue Field

No. 1 BFA-St. Albans 10, No. 3 Burr and Burton 9

BFA: Loghan Hughes 3G, 1A. Jodie Gratton 3G. Sophie Zemianek 2G, 1A. Allison Bushey 2G. Ayla Shea 7 saves.

BBA: Tatum Sands 4G. Brooke Weber 2G, 1A. Paige Samuelson 1G, 4A. Annabelle Gray 1G. Grace McDonald 2A. Iris Nofziger 4 saves.

Note: Tied at seven with 9:47 left in regulation, Gratton and Hughes scored to give BFA-St. Albans a two-goal lead that the Comets would hold for their first championship in program history.

SATURDAY'S CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

D-III softball championship

At Castleton University

No. 1 Oxbow (13-3) vs. No. 2 Vergennes (10-7), 1 p.m.

D-II baseball championship

At Centennial Field

No. 1 Spaulding (17-1) vs. No. 2 Lyndon (15-3), 11 a.m.

D-I boys lacrosse championship

At University of Vermont's Virtue Field

No. 1 Champlain Valley (17-1) vs. No. 2 Burr and Burton (17-1), noon

D-II boys lacrosse championship

At University of Vermont's Virtue Field

No. 1 Rice (15-0) vs. No. 2 Hartford (16-1), 3 p.m.

SUNDAY'S CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

D-I softball championship

At Castleton University

No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (18-0) vs. No. 2 South Burlington (15-3), 3 p.m.

D-IV softball championship

At Castleton University

No. 4 West Rutland (13-5) vs. No. 6 Richford (11-6), noon

D-III baseball championship

At Centennial Field

No. 1 Hazen (15-2) vs. No. 3 Peoples (14-2), 11 a.m.

MONDAY'S CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

D-II girls lacrosse championship

D-I baseball championship

At Centennial Field

No. 4 Essex (13-5) vs. No. 3 Brattleboro (13-4), 6:30 p.m.

D-II girls lacrosse championship

At University of Vermont's Virtue Field

No. 1 Hartford (15-0) vs. No. 2 Vergennes/Mount Abraham (13-2), 5 p.m.

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont H.S. championship scores for Friday, June 10: See how your favorite team fared

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Vermont#Lacrosse#Softball#Highschoolsports#Sports#Vpa#H S#Super Semifinal#Castleton University No
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

892
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy