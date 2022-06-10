Vermont H.S. championship scores for Friday, June 10: See how your favorite team fared

To report playoff scores

FRIDAY'S CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

D-II softball championship

At Castleton University

No. 1 Lyndon 5, No. 3 Enosburg 3

L: Jaydin Royer (WP, CG, 4H, 3R, 3ER, 13K, 2BB; 3-for-3 at the plate). Molly Smith (2 RBIs). Brydie Barton (2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs). Emma Newland (BB, 2 runs).

E: Emma Keelty (1-for-4, 2 RBIs, run). Dana Elkins (LP, 6IP, 8H, 5R, 4ER, 4K, 1BB; 1-for-3 at the plate, run). Erica Goodhue (1-for-3, run).

Note: A three-run first inning and Royer's all-around game paved the way for Lyndon (19-0) to claim back-to-back titles.

D-IV baseball championship

At Centennial Field

No. 2 White River Valley 5, No. 1 Blue Mountain 4

WRV: Robby McShinsky (WP, CG, 6H, 4R, 3ER, 5K, 1BB). Jameson Roussel (1-for-3, 2 RBIs). Donavan Craven (1-for-3, 2 RBIs). Dominic Craven (2-for-4, 2B). Macin Gaudette (2-for-3, 2B). Brayden Russ (1-for-3, 2B).

BM: Evan Dennis (LP, CG, 7H, 5R, 3ER, 13K, 2BB). Cameron Roy (2-for-3, RBI). Brody Kingsbury (1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs). Cameron Dennis (1-for-3, RBI).

Note: White River Valley broke a 4-all tie with an unearned run in the sixth inning to secure a title three-peat.

D-I girls lacrosse championship

At University of Vermont's Virtue Field

No. 1 BFA-St. Albans 10, No. 3 Burr and Burton 9

BFA: Loghan Hughes 3G, 1A. Jodie Gratton 3G. Sophie Zemianek 2G, 1A. Allison Bushey 2G. Ayla Shea 7 saves.

BBA: Tatum Sands 4G. Brooke Weber 2G, 1A. Paige Samuelson 1G, 4A. Annabelle Gray 1G. Grace McDonald 2A. Iris Nofziger 4 saves.

Note: Tied at seven with 9:47 left in regulation, Gratton and Hughes scored to give BFA-St. Albans a two-goal lead that the Comets would hold for their first championship in program history.

SATURDAY'S CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

D-III softball championship

At Castleton University

No. 1 Oxbow (13-3) vs. No. 2 Vergennes (10-7), 1 p.m.

D-II baseball championship

At Centennial Field

No. 1 Spaulding (17-1) vs. No. 2 Lyndon (15-3), 11 a.m.

D-I boys lacrosse championship

At University of Vermont's Virtue Field

No. 1 Champlain Valley (17-1) vs. No. 2 Burr and Burton (17-1), noon

D-II boys lacrosse championship

At University of Vermont's Virtue Field

No. 1 Rice (15-0) vs. No. 2 Hartford (16-1), 3 p.m.

SUNDAY'S CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

D-I softball championship

At Castleton University

No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (18-0) vs. No. 2 South Burlington (15-3), 3 p.m.

D-IV softball championship

At Castleton University

No. 4 West Rutland (13-5) vs. No. 6 Richford (11-6), noon

D-III baseball championship

At Centennial Field

No. 1 Hazen (15-2) vs. No. 3 Peoples (14-2), 11 a.m.

MONDAY'S CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

D-II girls lacrosse championship

D-I baseball championship

At Centennial Field

No. 4 Essex (13-5) vs. No. 3 Brattleboro (13-4), 6:30 p.m.

D-II girls lacrosse championship

At University of Vermont's Virtue Field

No. 1 Hartford (15-0) vs. No. 2 Vergennes/Mount Abraham (13-2), 5 p.m.

