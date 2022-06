MIAMI – The housing and rental market has been hit extremely hard as inflation concerns rise across the nation. Real estate economist Ken H. Johnson says South Florida homes are overvalued. “We are definitely in probably the worst housing affordability crisis that we’ve seen in Miami in the last 40 years,” said Johnson. “Miami metro, which is all the way up through Palm Beach County, is pricing out at roughly 30 percent above this long-term pricing trip. Rental markets in Miami are roughly 22 percent above their long-term premium. That makes that the most overpriced market in the country.”

