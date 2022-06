DCTC campus community looking forward to fall semester. 2000 graduate works as senior digital art director at Target. Araya Jensen, 41, graduated from Dakota County Technical College in 2000 with her Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree in Interior Design/Sales + Marketing. Araya was active as a student member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). She also worked while going to college as a sales consultant and designer at Bellacor, a Minneapolis-based home furnishings and lighting retailer.

