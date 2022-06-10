ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

PM demands ministers do ‘everything’ to secure release of captured Britons

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpzvP_0g6dX5gA00

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered ministers to do “everything in their power” to secure the release of two Britons condemned to death for fighting Russian forces in a “sham” sentencing.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss discussed efforts to secure the release of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner with her Ukrainian counterpart on Friday, after the judgment by a Russian proxy court.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, suggested negotiations for a possible prisoner swap with Moscow were under way, as it emerged Defence Secretary Ben Wallace made a surprise visit to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A relative of Mr Aslin urged Britain and Ukraine to “do everything in their power to have them returned to us safely, and soon”.

They said Mr Aslin, 28, and Mr Pinner, 48, “are not, and never were, mercenaries” and should be treated as prisoners of war, as they were fighting as part of the Ukrainian army.

The men were convicted of taking action towards violent seizure of power, at a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister was appalled at the sentencing of these men.

“He has been following the case closely and has asked ministers to do everything in their power to try and reunite them with their families as soon as we can.

“We completely condemn the sham sentencing of these men to death. There’s no justification at all for this breach of the protection they’re entitled to.”

Ms Truss said she discussed “efforts to secure the release of prisoners of war held by Russian proxies” during her call with Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs.

“The judgment against them is an egregious breach of the Geneva Convention,” she added.

Mr Prystaiko believed the two Britons, who he said were targeted for the UK’s support of Kyiv’s resistance against Russian President Vladimir Putin, will be released in exchange for prisoners held by Ukrainian forces.

The ambassador told BBC News: “It will be a swap.

“The important question is what will be the price for this, because the Russians were talking about some Ukrainian MPs being swapped for them, especially for those who, I now understand, were working for them for all these years.”

Mr Wallace discussed how the UK can continue supporting Kyiv “as the conflict enters a different phase” with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov and Mr Zelensky.

The Ministry of Defence would only say that the two-day visit took place “this week” and it was unclear whether they discussed the men who were sentenced on Thursday.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the convictions were “guided by the laws of the Donetsk People’s Republic”, the breakaway state controlled by pro-Moscow separatists.

“Because these crimes were committed on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, all the rest is speculation,” he told a press conference.

The Government was resisting calling in Russia’s ambassador to the UK to discuss the case as officials tread a diplomatic tightrope.

There were concerns that making their case an issue between the UK and Russia would assist Moscow in its narrative that the men are “mercenaries” and therefore not entitled to protection under international law.

Britain argues that Mr Aslin, from Newark in Nottinghamshire, and Mr Pinner, from Bedfordshire, are legitimate members of the Ukrainian army and should therefore be treated as prisoners of war.

We hope that this sentence will be overturned and beseech the governments of the UK and Ukraine to do everything in their power to have them returned to us safely

In a statement to the Newark Advertiser, a member of Mr Aslin’s family said: “We love Aiden with all our hearts. He and Shaun, as members of Ukrainian armed forces, should be treated with respect, just like any other prisoners of war.

“They are not, and never were, mercenaries.

“We hope that this sentence will be overturned and beseech the governments of the UK and Ukraine to do everything in their power to have them returned to us safely, and soon.

“We can only imagine what they are going through right now.

“This is a very upsetting development and we ask that our privacy is respected at this time.”

A third man, Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, was convicted alongside Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner.

The men were accused of being “mercenaries” after fighting with Ukrainian troops.

Interfax, a Russian news agency, claimed the men would be able to appeal against their convictions.

Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner were both members of regular Ukrainian military units fighting in Mariupol, the southern port city which was the scene of some of the heaviest fighting since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tory former minister Robert Jenrick, who represents the constituency where Mr Aslin lived, called for the Russian ambassador to the UK to be summoned to the Foreign Office.

It comes after a friend of Mr Aslin said the death sentences will “invigorate” those still resisting Russia’s advances.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
newschain

Ukrainian MP praises Ireland’s support for refugees

A Ukrainian MP has said that refugees in Ireland are “overwhelmed” by the support of Irish people since the outbreak of the war. Alona Shkrum, who is among a cross-party group of Ukrainian MPs who addressed the Seanad on Tuesday, said they are grateful for the support from the Irish public.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britons#Death Sentences#Ukraine#Sentencing#Russian#Ukrainian#Defence
newschain

No timetable for return of Stormont despite NI protocol Bill – Donaldson

There is no timetable to return to powersharing at Stormont despite UK Government legislation on the Northern Ireland Protocol, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said. Sir Jeffrey said his party needs to see the legislation progressing through Parliament but added that he believes it has the potential to provide a solution to the Irish Sea border.
POLITICS
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM set to face PMQs as US congressmen accuse him of endangering NI peace

Boris Johnson is set to face PMQs today for the first time since the publication of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol legislation.The prime minister downplayed the legislation moved earlier this week as “not a big deal” despite it being criticised for attempting to override large parts of the international deal struck over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements.He was claimed to have told his ministers yesterday to "de-escalate" rhetoric to prevent a trade war with Brussels, according to the Daily Telegraph.Meanwhile, EU commissioners are expected to initiate new legal action against the UK later this week which has been on...
POLITICS
newschain

Douglas Ross: I would urge people to boycott second referendum

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said he would “boycott” an independence referendum if it is held illegally. Speaking to Channel 4 News on Tuesday evening, Mr Ross said he would not support a “wildcard” referendum after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested the Scottish Government would seek to hold a vote without a section 30 order if the UK Government does not grant one.
ELECTIONS
newschain

What the Government is proposing to remove Irish Sea trade barriers

The UK has tabled domestic legislation to unilaterally override the parts of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol that have introduced trade barriers in the Irish Sea. Here is what the Government is planning:. – Green channel for goods staying within the UK. Under the protocol, goods moving from Great Britain...
ECONOMY
newschain

Johnson’s new cost-of-living tsar said PM should go

Downing Street has defended the appointment of the Government’s new cost-of-living business tsar after it emerged he is a Welsh nationalist who had called for Boris Johnson to go. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the remarks by David Buttress, the founder and former chief executive of the Just...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy