Spartanburg County, SC

Homeowner shoots, kills suspected burglar in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

By Robert Cox, Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said a man was shot to death inside a Spartanburg County home early Friday morning while he was committing a burglary.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they responded with Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office to a home on Beacon Light Road around midnight.

Upon arrival, the coroner’s office said they found a man inside the home who had been shot multiple times.

Man faces cruelty charges, 30+ horses, other animals seized

He was pronounced dead at 12:27 a.m., according to the coroner.

The coroner identified the victim as 40-year-old Paul O’Neil Bobo, Jr.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Bobo appeared to have been shot by the homeowner during a burglary.

There’s no word yet on whether the homeowner will face any charges.

Deputies said they are continuing to investigate.

Steven Wix
3d ago

The homeowner should get a medal. He was protecting his home from a burglar trying to steal from him and maybe even kill him. It's good to see people protect their homes like this. It saved Spartanburg County all that trial money so some judge could let him go. Now he won't be a problem for anybody else.

M R
4d ago

the homeowner better not face any charges, as long as it was indeed a burglary. in my book that's what happens when you invade someone's house. no second chances!

TitoChito
3d ago

He should never face any charges for protecting his home. That would be absolutely unacceptable.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C.

