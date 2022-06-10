Homeowner shoots, kills suspected burglar in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said a man was shot to death inside a Spartanburg County home early Friday morning while he was committing a burglary.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they responded with Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office to a home on Beacon Light Road around midnight.

Upon arrival, the coroner’s office said they found a man inside the home who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at 12:27 a.m., according to the coroner.

The coroner identified the victim as 40-year-old Paul O’Neil Bobo, Jr.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Bobo appeared to have been shot by the homeowner during a burglary.

There’s no word yet on whether the homeowner will face any charges.

Deputies said they are continuing to investigate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.