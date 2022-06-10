Homeowner shoots, kills suspected burglar in Spartanburg Co., deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said a man was shot to death inside a Spartanburg County home early Friday morning while he was committing a burglary.
The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they responded with Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office to a home on Beacon Light Road around midnight.
Upon arrival, the coroner’s office said they found a man inside the home who had been shot multiple times.Man faces cruelty charges, 30+ horses, other animals seized
He was pronounced dead at 12:27 a.m., according to the coroner.
The coroner identified the victim as 40-year-old Paul O’Neil Bobo, Jr.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Bobo appeared to have been shot by the homeowner during a burglary.
There’s no word yet on whether the homeowner will face any charges.
Deputies said they are continuing to investigate.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 13