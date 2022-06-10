ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

A man was found shot dead inside a car in Miami-Dade. Detectives searching for clues

By Michelle Marchante
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVxIh_0g6dU5DR00

A man was found shot dead inside a car in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said.

The overnight homicide investigation has stretched into Friday morning, with detectives searching for clues on who killed him in the area of Northwest 99th Terrace and 25th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said they responded to the area around 11:20 p.m. Thursday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, a system that notifies officers to gunfire in an area.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside a car. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue determined he died from his wounds.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call police.

This article will be updated.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Miami

Man Shot to Death in Southwest Miami Intersection: Police

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in a southwest Miami intersection that left one man dead. Miami Police responded to the scene near the 1300 block of Southwest 8th Street just before 4 a.m. after receiving an alert of shots fired in the area. Officers found a man in...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Shot and Killed During Argument at Grocery Store in SW Miami-Dade

A man was killed after an argument at a grocery store in southwest Miami-Dade escalated to a shooting Monday, police said. The incident happened at the A-1 grocery store at 24735 South Dixie Highway in Princeton. Miami-Dade Police said two men had a verbal argument at the store earlier in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Hialeah Police Search for Person of Interest in Deadly Stabbing

Hialeah Police are looking for a woman who they say took a stabbing victim to the hospital before he died from his injuries. Lloyd Campbell, 37, took the man to Hialeah Hospital at around 10 a.m. May 30 after he was stabbed multiple times, police said. He ultimately died at the hospital.
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal SW Miami shooting under investigation

MIAMI - City of Miami police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Little Havana.  Police said it happened Tuesday at around 3:45 a.m., in the area of SW 8th Street and 12th Court. Police tell CBS4 they responded to a ShotSpotter alert. They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. "We don't know how this happened," said Miami police spokesperson Kiara Delva. "The victim had just been standing outside of his vehicle when he was involved in some sort of verbal altercation with another subject before being shot," said Delva. Surveillance video from a nearby home shows what appears to be the victim's car pulling up and parking along the side of the road."We're not sure of the motive behind the shooting nor are we sure of what the altercation was about,"  added Delva.The deadly shooting happened right outside of a woman's home. She told CBS4 she didn't hear anything and that she doesn't know the victim.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Inside#Police#Violent Crime#Northwest 99th Terrace#Shotspotter
NBC Miami

Miami Man Arrested in Car Theft May Be Behind Other High-Tech Heist

A Miami man is facing charges in connection with a car theft over the weekend and he may be responsible for at least one other high-tech vehicle theft. Jonathan Rios, 23, was arrested Sunday on a third-degree grand theft of a vehicle charge, according to an arrest report. The report...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

14-year-old teen missing in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing teen. Aaliyah Joseph was last seen June 6 in Oakland Park. The 14-year-old stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Joseph was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and pink sandals. She also has a...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
7K+
Followers
953
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy