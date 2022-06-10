ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TX

DISTRICT 13 LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENTS UPDATE 6/10/22

By Doug Brown
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAST (THURSDAY) NIGHT:. (Winner faces Columbus for the championship on Saturday at 7pm) 7PM Washington County vs. La Grange (6:45PM Pregame on KWHI) (If Washington County wins, they are the champions....

MOTHER/SON DUO SEEKING SPONSORSHIP FOR BASEBALL OPPORTUNITIES

Monday night on the Brenham Sportsline, Amy (Keim) Cockrell and her son, Dawson Keim, were the guests. Amy moved here to Brenham from Oklahoma with her four children. She was a physical therapist assistant for 22 years and also worked at Texas Home Health. She was also involved for several years with the Washington County Little League, where she volunteered her time, and Dawson played on multiple All-Star teams.
BRENHAM, TX
COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will be this week’s featured guest on the KWHI Community Corner. Chamber President Jamie Rankin and Business Programs Manager Shae Janner will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about upcoming Chamber events and activities. Community Corner can be heard every Tuesday at 9:05...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
THE SPECTATOR: TIME FOR ACTION ON DOWNTOWN PARKING

There’s not enough parking in Downtown Brenham. That’s a phrase that’s been repeated for 15 years or longer. When the Downtown Master Plan for Brenham was adopted 10 years ago, the lack of parking was more of a perception. Now, with downtown booming with new shops, restaurants and bars, it has become a reality. The Master Plan laid out several steps to be taken to alleviate the parking problem. One was to work with Washington County to move the courthouse employee parking to a new location. Another was to work with business owners to have both them and their employees stop parking directly in front of their businesses or others…but rather park in the remote lots on Commerce and Vulcan streets. Also, about ten downtown lots were identified for potential purchase by the City for parking development. That was ten years ago. You know how many of these items have been accomplished? None! Not a single one.
BRENHAM, TX
GOODWILL MBC AWARDS ‘LADIES OF FAVOR’ SCHOLARSHIPS

Four local students have been awarded scholarships by Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church of Brenham. Jes’Sekah Kimble, Renasjia Gray, Camryn McClain and Kenley Mikolajchak each earned $1,000 scholarships from the Finley Ladies of Favor scholarship fund to pursue their college careers. The scholarship was created by the Women of Goodwill...
BRENHAM, TX
HUNDREDS GATHER IN DOWNTOWN FOR SUMMER SIP AND ART WALK

Hundreds of residents and visitors had the chance to shop the stores in downtown Brenham this past Saturday as part of Main Street Brenham’s annual Summer Sip and Art Walk. Local merchants provided customers a chance to try signature summer beverages like sangrias, margaritas, an island breeze, some hurricane punch, or a mojito, while viewing artwork from several local merchants.
BRENHAM, TX
PLANNED BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC OUTAGE WEDNESDAY MORNING NEAR CHAPPELL HILL

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members living in the Chappell Hill area will temporarily be without power tomorrow (Wednesday) morning as crews repair power lines and equipment. The cooperative says the planned outage will affect slightly over 500 members in southeast Washington County and will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m., lasting for...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO VOTE ON PARKLET MANUAL

The Brenham City Council will vote Thursday on a manual setting rules and regulations for parklets in downtown Brenham. The decision on whether to adopt the parklet manual will come after a work session in which councilmembers will review the Main Street Board’s recommended revisions to the document from its meeting last week.
BRENHAM, TX
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES PAY RAISES

Teachers and staff in Burton ISD are getting a raise ahead of the new school year. The Burton School Board on Monday approved a step increase plus $3,000 for teacher salaries, and a 5 percent increase for the salaries of staff, administration and the superintendent. The average starting salary for teachers in Burton ISD is now $42,000.
BURTON, TX
FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF PROPOSING SALARY INCREASES AT BUDGET MEETINGS

The Fayette County Commissioners Court have begun planning the budget for the next fiscal year. While he couldn’t guarantee that the departments would get everything they want, County Judge Joe Weber encouraged them to let the commissioners see what they wanted. At a recent workshop, Fayette County Sheriff Keith...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
Softball
Sports
CHAPPELL HILL MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Chappell Hill man was taken into custody early Saturday morning on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 1:35, Officers responded to the 2900 block of Highway 36 South in reference to a wanted subject. Upon arrival, Alan Menchaca, 24 of Chappell Hill, was placed in custody for an active warrant for making a Terroristic Threat. Menchaca was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
TWO ARRESTED, THIRD STILL AT LARGE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

Two Austin men were arrested and a third is still at large after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:35, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2600 block of Schulte Boulevard. Upon stop, the front passenger of the vehicle fled on foot and still remains at large. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Jose Martinez, 19 of Austin, and the rear seat passenger, Evys Garcia, 51 of Austin, were taken into custody. Evys was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jose was charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 OZ, Tampering with a Government Record, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000, and Human Trafficking.
AUSTIN, TX
ONE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

One person was arrested Monday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 9:20, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Day Street and Highway 290 West on a vehicle for a moving violation. A probable cause search was conducted and drug paraphernalia was located. The investigation also revealed that the driver, Darrod Bernard Smith, 25 of Brenham, also had an invalid driver's license. Smith was arrested for driving while license invalid-Enhanced and cited for drug paraphernalia. Smith was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
MILANO WOMAN ARRESTED SATURDAY

A Milano woman was arrested Saturday after a report of suspicious activity. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 5:30, Officers checked out a report of suspicious activity in the 500 block of Highway 290 East. Investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Wendy Richelle Rogers, 37 of Milano, was in possession of stolen merchandise from a local business. Rogers was placed in custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
MILANO, TX

