Newport, NC

Mary Smith, 88; incomplete

 4 days ago

Mary Lou Smith, 88, of Newport and formerly of Kinston, passed...

Charles Bickford, 63; incomplete

Charles Bickford, 63, of Morehead City, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Irene Austin, 95; incomplete

Irene Austin, 95, of Newport, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Kay Hartman, 79; service later

Kay Taylor Hartman, 79, of Newport, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Gail Petri-Mascenik, 69; private service

Gail M. Petri-Mascenik, 69, of Newport, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at home. The family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Alice Alford, 78; incomplete

Alice Alford, 78, of Newport, died Sunday, June 12,2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Cora Murray, 47; private service

Cora Murray, 47, of Morehead City, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The family will celebrate Cora's life privately. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Elton Bell Jr., 56; incomplete

Elton Guy Bell Jr., 56, of Newport, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Jeremy Brunette, 33; incomplete

Jeremy Brunette, 33, of Cedar Island, died Sunday, June 12, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Area Death Notices - June 12, 13 & 14

Cora Jean Murray, 47, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Cora enjoyed being a Homemaker which allowed to be home with the kids. A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Johnsville, NY on July 29, 2022. Irene...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Shirley Wilson; service later

Shirley Kelly Wilson of Cedar Point, N.C., died June 12, 2022, at home. A family memorial will be held at a later date at the Coastal Carolina Veteran’s Cemetery in Jacksonville, N.C., where she will be buried with her husband Wallace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made...
CEDAR POINT, NC
Marco Argento Sr., 56; service June 19

On Saturday, the 11th of June 2022, at age 56, Marco Anthony Argento Sr. passed away peacefully in his home in Beaufort, NC, surrounded by his family. Marco was born on the 12th of March 1966 in Utica, NY, to Joseph and Rosemarie Argento. He moved to Sunrise, FL, with his family at age ten, where he grew up, owned his own business, and met Shea Soliz, who later would become his wife. In February of 1989, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served faithfully for 26 years until he retired as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. On 4 November 1989, he married Shea, and they relocated to Havelock, NC, where they raised two sons, Marco Jr. and Nicholas.
BEAUFORT, NC
Robert Gaskill, 97; private service

Robert Gaskill, 97 of Morehead City, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Services for Robert will be private, per his wishes. He is survived by one niece and various cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Mason Gaskill;...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Ashley Riggs, 82; service June 15

Ashley Waters Riggs “Buckeye”, 82, of Swansboro, died Thursday, June 9,2022 peacefully at his home. A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, June 15,2022 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
SWANSBORO, NC
Pauline Brown, 89; service June 25

Pauline Brown, 89, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on June 10, 2022, at home. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Bogue Banks Baptist Church in Atlantic Beach, NC, with Pastor Stephen Bath officiating. Pauly was born in 1933 to Ethel and...
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
Michael Relyea, 79; service June 17

Rev. Michael J. Relyea, 79, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the home of his daughter. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 17th, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Morehead City. Michael was born on June 10, 1942, in...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
Mary Drewyor, 93; service June 22

Mary Therese Drewyor, 93, formerly of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. She was born November 17, 1927, to John and Mary Mueller and was the youngest of three children. Her parents and siblings preceded her in death. She is survived by her 4...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Obituaries
Carteret Court Docket - June 15

NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 ABARCA,GIOVANNI DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED ALEXANDER,G 22CR 051263. OPEN CONT AFTER CONS ALC 1ST ALEXANDER,G 22CR 051263. CIVIL REVOCATION DR LIC (30) ALEXANDER,G 22CR 051263. 2 ADAMS,ROY,LEE,JR DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Alexander,G 22CR 700116. FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG Alexander,G 22CR 700116. 3 BALAOING,ZACHARY,ALAN...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Carteret Health Care awards scholarships

— Carteret Health Care recently awarded 12 students with $160,000 in healthcare scholarships. During a reception on June 8, Carteret Health Care officials recognized 10 students as F. Patrick Ausband Memorial Scholarship recipients. They are Emileigh Salter, Carissa Dixon, Poleth Chico, Ashley Arold, Savannah Salter, Lauren Ward, Marissa Phelps, Christa Golden, Nora Willis and Hilary Davis. Although not in attendance, Hannah Mickle and Samantha Mason also received scholarships.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Morehead City Middle School Honor Rolls

The following students were named to the fourth quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Morehead City Middle School:. Fifth grade: Rosemarie Storrs. Sixth grade: Aubrey Bell, Luke Birk, Colin Boston, Holton Bridgers, Bentley Buck, Graham Clark, Cole Davis, Clio Dunmire, Lily Flarity, Zeke Greene, Rucker Guilford, Madeline Haines, Summer Harris, Parker Hassell, Thomas Kellis, Samuel Kucera, Emma Lewis, Jacob Luther, Michael Mayse, Kyle Pinckard, Lucas Rickman, Kateland Taylor and Lucas Wilson.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Cape Carteret commissioners table townhouse decisions

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 4-1 Monday night to table until July decisions on applications for special-use permits to build townhouse projects off Pine Lake Road and Taylor Notion Road. The votes came after numerous people spoke in opposition to the proposals during a meeting in the...
CAPE CARTERET, NC

