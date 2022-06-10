Mary Smith, 88; incomplete

On Saturday, the 11th of June 2022, at age 56, Marco Anthony Argento Sr. passed away peacefully in his home in Beaufort, NC, surrounded by his family. Marco was born on the 12th of March 1966 in Utica, NY, to Joseph and Rosemarie Argento. He moved to Sunrise, FL, with his family at age ten, where he grew up, owned his own business, and met Shea Soliz, who later would become his wife. In February of 1989, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served faithfully for 26 years until he retired as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. On 4 November 1989, he married Shea, and they relocated to Havelock, NC, where they raised two sons, Marco Jr. and Nicholas.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO