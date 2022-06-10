ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,347 tickets issued in region during crackdown

Cover picture for the articleMore than 13,000 vehicle and traffic tickets were issued and more than 200 people were charged with drunken driving by the state police over Memorial Day Weekend. Every holiday, the state police hold an increased crackdown on drunken...

NYPD Police Officer, Tzu Cheung, 45, Arrested

On Monday, June 13, 2022, at 1335 hours, the following 45-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Staten Island and was charged as follows. Arrested:. Tzu Cheung. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. criminal contempt. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
todaynationnews.com

Manhattan prosecutors charged with 90 counts in hate crimes crackdown

Manhattan District Attorney in TensionBai Airong(Alvin Bragg) held on 13AsianMedia roundtable says its office is prosecuting 90 caseshate crimeOf the cases, 36 were hate crimes against Asians. Suspects in several previous Hate Asian attacks have been in prison and have not been released; He said his work would be focused on combating gun violence and hate crimes, and expanding the hate crime team for the new fiscal year using the city’s budget already secured.
MANHATTAN, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Announces Felony Guilty Plea of Long Island Man for Fraudulently Obtaining Disability Benefits

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the guilty plea of Anthony Ragusa, 52, formerly of Huntington, NY, for fraudulently collecting more than $200,000 in disability benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA). The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) charged that from 2013 to 2020, Ragusa falsely represented to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) that he was unable to work and perform daily activities as a result of injuries caused by a 2013 fall. While collecting disability benefits and purportedly disabled, Ragusa was still the president and owner of WhiteStar Limousine — where he continued to earn income — and an avid weightlifter, as shown in numerous social media photos and videos of him lifting heavy weights on the internet.
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

Closing arguments postponed in Richard Rojas trial

NEW YORK -- Closing arguments were postponed Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of plowing his car through Times Square and killing a tourist. Richard Rojas, 31, faces numerous charges in the case, including murder and attempted murder. Alyssa Elsman, 18, was killed and 22 others were hurt in the 2017 crash. The defense says Rojas has a history of mental illness. He pleaded not guilty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Public Safety
NBC New York

Home Invaders Use FedEx Disguise to Shoot, Rob NYC Man in Apartment: Cops

Hallway video from inside a Bronx apartment building captured the first seconds of a violent home invasion robbery where two men used a fake FedEx disguise to get inside, authorities say. The wanted men are seen walking toward an apartment door Wednesday morning, the first wearing a black FedEx uniform...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect in custody in cop's murder

Police detectives escort Argenis Baez from the 44th Precinct station house in the Bronx to an unmarked car to be taken to central booking. Baez is accused of murdering his estranged wife, Arianna Reyes-Gomez, inside her apartment. Reyes-Gomez was a New York City police officer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man shot in leg during struggle with carjacker on Staten Island, SUV stolen

A man was shot in the leg during a struggle with a carjacker on Staten Island early Sunday, police said. The 34-year-old victim was coming out of a deli on Port Richmond Ave. near Castleton Ave. in Port Richmond about 2:20 a.m. when a gunman confronted him and demanded his vehicle, cops said. The victim resisted and was shot in the left leg, cops said. The shooter jumped into the victim’s ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

NYPD officer injured breaking up fight in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was injured overnight trying to intervene in a fight in Brooklyn. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Second Avenue and Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg. Police said the officer was on foot patrol and saw one of the men involved in the fight jump into a car.The officer grabbed the vehicle's door handle, but the man drove off, injuring the officer's elbow and finger. 
BROOKLYN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Terrifying Sight Appears Outside of a Hudson Valley, NY Home

Ugh, it looks like something out of a scary movie. I understand that nature is very important and we all have to coexist together, but sometimes it gets a little too close. Snakes are one of my biggest fears and I try everything in my power to avoid seeing them. However, one Hudson Valley resident had an encounter with a LARGE snake and was able to calmly tell us about it. I would have passed out numerous times already after this whole encounter and would have needed a few drinks. Also, any ideas about what kind of snake it is?
HUDSON, NY
bkreader.com

‘We Need to Stop This!’ New Cease and Desist Measure Aims to Protect Brooklyn Homeowners From Harassing Prospectors

Thousands of Brooklyn homeowners annually have face repeated—often predatory—solicitation from real estate sellers looking to purchase their homes for cheap and on the fly. To combat the intense inquiries and fraudulent claims these homeowners continue to face, the Department of State has created “cease and desist zones”—areas protected...
BROOKLYN, NY

