UW regents extend undergraduate tuition freeze

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved freezing tuition for in-state undergraduate students again this year.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the regents approved the freeze as part of the system’s 2022-23 budget Thursday. System President Jay Rothman said the system would use $25 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to support the freeze.

In-state undergraduate tuition has remained flat for the last nine years since Republican legislators imposed a freeze in the 2013-15 state budget.

University officials complained about the freeze routinely for years, saying it hurt their revenue and the state wasn’t providing enough aid to offset the losses. Republican lawmakers voted last year to lift the freeze but regents chose to keep it in place for the 2021-22 academic year.

Rothman has said the freeze will help achieve his core objectives of keeping college affordable, maintaining enrollment and attracting students from underrepresented groups.

Psychiatrists are highest paid Minnesota state employees

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s highest-paid state government employees are psychiatrists. State payroll data shows that two state-employed psychiatrists each earned more than $500,000 in 2021. More than 59,000 people work for various state agencies, boards, Minnesota State colleges and universities and the court system. Payroll data...
MINNESOTA STATE
