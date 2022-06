Eileen Marie MacKinnon, 74 of Newport, RI passed away June 9th, 2022, in Wakefield, RI. Eileen was born in Newport to Mary MacKinnon on March 22, 1948. She attended Ladd School and went on to become a home care companion and caregiver. She enjoyed using her talents as a painter and made gifts of her art to the many people in her life. She was a resident at Saint Clare Home in Newport, RI during the past 15 years and actively participated in the community life especially crafts, walks and her beautiful paintings.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 15 HOURS AGO