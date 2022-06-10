Happenings around the lakes area, June 12-22

ORDINANCE NO. 491 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CITY CODE SECTION 604 TRANSIENT MERCHANTS, PEDDLERS, HAWKERS, SOLICITORS TO ALLOW ISSUANCE OF A TRANSIENT MERCHANTS LICENSE TO THE “ICE CREAM TRUCK” AND SIMILAR VENDORS The City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes Ordains: 1) Section 604.01 Purpose. of the City Code is hereby amended as follows: This section is not intended to in any way hinder, delay, or interfere with legitimate business or organizational activities. This section is to assure that transient merchants, hawkers, peddlers and solicitors, except as specifically allowed herein, do not use public streets and their direct contact with residents of the City for the illegitimate solicitation practices of harassment, nuisance, theft, deceit, or menacing, troublesome of unlawful actives. This section is intended to ferret out and control: (1) businesses and organizations using solicitation as a means of concealing unlawful activities; and, (2) businesses and organizations which, though its activities be lawful or even commendable, use such illegitimate practices in solicitation; and (3) individual natural persons who, though they represent lawful businesses and organizations, use such illegitimate solicitation practices. 2) Section 604.13 Prohibited Solicitation Practices. Except as otherwise specifically allowed herein, it is unlawful for any transient merchant, hawker, peddler, or solicitor to: 1) Engage in solicitation for any unlawful business or organizational purpose or activity; 2) Practice harassment; nuisance, theft, deceit, or menacing, troublesome or otherwise unlawful activities during the course of solicitation; 3) Solicit to residential premises displaying at such entrance a sign with the words “Peddlers and Solicitors Prohibited” or “Solicitors Prohibited”; 4) Refuse to leave premises when requested by owner, lessee, or person in charge thereof; 5) Call attention to his business or to his merchandise by crying out, by blowing a horn or by any loud or unusual noise; 6) Displaying merchandise, parking vehicle or placing temporary structure in such place or position as to prohibit or interfere with the movement of traffic or restrict the view of traffic on any City sidewalk, street or highway; 7) Displaying or selling merchandise on any right of way or public property. 3) Section 604.14 Public Right of Way Exception. A Transient Merchant License may be issued to Transient Merchants and Hawkers to utilize the public right of way of City streets and roadways to display, sell and deliver pre-manufactured and pre-packaged products containing ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen custard, frozen flavored water or frozen juice from a self-propelled vehicle temporarily parked in the portion of the street or roadway where parking is allowed. Temporary vehicle parking by such licensed Transient Merchants and Hawkers for sale and delivery of their product is limited in duration to no more than 15 minutes in any one location, and each such parking location must be located at least 100 feet from the immediately preceding parking location where sale and delivery of the product occurred. No manufacture, assembly, creation, mixing, preparation or packaging of the product for display, sale or delivery may occur in or near the vehicle during the period of time when the vehicle is parked on the City street or roadway. 4) Section 604.15 Penalty. This Chapter 604 may be enforced through the Administrative Penalties Ordinance, Chapter 214 of the City Code. In addition, each violation of any provision of Chapter 604, shall be a misdemeanor and each day that the violation continues, shall constitute a separate offense. Passed and adopted this 7th day of June 2022. Approved this 7th day of June 2022. ___________________ Matt Brenk, Mayor ___________________ Glori French, City Clerk (June 12, 2022) 72494.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO