Detroit Lakes, MN

Happenings around the lakes area, June 12-22

By News Staff
DL-Online
 4 days ago

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location...

www.dl-online.com

DL-Online

Four locations considered for non-profit dental clinic in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Land is being sought to build a dental clinic to serve low-income families, seniors and individuals in Detroit Lakes. Jane Neubauer, dental services coordinator for Partnership 4 Health, said parcels are being considered near Richwood Road, Walmart and two parcels along Highway 10. Each location provides...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Becker County crime report: June 9-12

10:19 p.m., Past renter at a residence along Willow Street, Detroit Lakes, returned to the rental property and asked the new renters if they could take a shower. 12:39 p.m., Adult female reported a theft along Stony Road in Detroit Lakes. While the woman was in jail she said someone took her bag, backpack and basket.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Mary Buhr

Mary E. Buhr, 85, Frazee, MN, died Sunday, June 12 at her son and daughter-in-law’s home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, June 16 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pastor Ed Borchardt, officiating. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
FRAZEE, MN
DL-Online

Delmoure Hultgren

Feb. 1, 1936 - June 10, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Delmoure Hultgren, 86, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Friday, June 10, in Oak Crossing. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, June 17, at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. Arrangements by West-Kjos...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Shirley J. Bristlin

Shirley J. Bristlin, 79, Detroit Lakes, MN, died Friday, June 10, 2022 in her daughter’s home surrounded by her family and under care of Hospice. Celebration of Shirley’s Life will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10am in Korsmo Funeral Chapel, Moorhead, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior. A gathering of friends and family will also be Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Detroit Lakes VFW located at 500 N Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN from 4pm until 7pm. For a complete obituary, please visit www.korsmofuneralservice.com.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Bruce A Harmer

Bruce Allan Harmer, 71, formerly of Frazee, MN, went home to meet his Savior on May 20, 2022, under the care of Hospice at his home in Mesa, AZ. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 18 at Furey Funeral Home in Frazee. Inurnment will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Frazee. There will be a visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
FRAZEE, MN
DL-Online

Todd Pearson

Jan. 30, 1969 - June 11, 2022. WADENA, Minn. - Todd Pearson, 53, Deer Creek, Minn., died Saturday, June 11, in Fair Oaks Lodge Nursing Home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, June 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Deer Creek.
DEER CREEK, MN
DL-Online

June 12th, 2022 CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD

June 12th, 2022 CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Cormorant Township Board will conduct a Public Hearing on June 28th, 2022, at 6:30 P.M., in the Cormorant Township Hall, at Cormorant Village, to consider the following Petition: NEW BUSNIESS: 1. APPLICANT: J Roth Properties LLC 1906 30th Ave S Moorhead, MN 56560 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a Variance to create a non-riparian lot behind a non-conforming riparian lot to be 43,560 square feet in size, deviating from the required lot size of 60,000 square feet in area and 225 feet in width. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.0356.002; Section 23 Township 138 Range 043; PT GOVT LOT 3: COMM SELY COR LOT 22 TOSTEN ERICKSON BCH TH S 76’ AL ELY LN DED PUB RD, SW 3.01’, TH S 294.85’ TO NLY LN DED RD SNOWSHOE BCH, SE AL RD 269.33’ TO POB; TH NE 433.99’ TO SLY LN RD SNOWSHOE BCH 1ST ADDN, TH SE 70.46’ AL RD, SELY 131.73’ AL RD,TH SW 354.21’ TO NLY LN DED RD, TH NW 123.67’ AL RD TO POB; Cormorant Township; Project Location: The property is located at TBD Snowshoe Beach Rd. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator Becker County (June 12, 2022) 72491.
MOORHEAD, MN
DL-Online

State of Minnesota Becker County Distric

State of Minnesota Becker County District Court Seventh District Court File Number: 03‐JV‐22‐885 Case Type: CHIPS ‐ Permanency In the Matter of: In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Crystal Ann Covey, Daniel Scott Leslie Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter NOTICE TO: Crystal Ann Covey, Above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403, alleging that parental rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501‐3403, on June 28, 2022 at 3:30 pm for PreTrial and July 12, 2022 at 9:00 am for Court Trial or as soon after as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Gretchen Thilmony Judge of District Court BY: Connie Zick Deputy Renelle Fenno Court Administrator (June 12, 19 & 26, 2022) 72515.
MINNESOTA STATE
DL-Online

Victim identified in fatal crash near New York Mills

The name of the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash on Otter Tail County Road 67, south of New York Mills, on Friday was released by authorities on Monday. Tracy Frost, 47, of New York Mills was pronounced dead after life-saving measures at the scene, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
DL-Online

Vergas Veterans Memorial dedication draws hundreds

VERGAS — Gary Gunstinson raised his hand and touched a finger to a name on a granite pillar at the Vergas Veterans Memorial on Saturday, June 11. “Is that someone you know?” someone asked. Gunstinson swallowed hard, placed his hand flat on the pillar, and with tears rolling...
VERGAS, MN
DL-Online

Scammers hack Becker County Sheriff's Facebook page

DETROIT LAKES — Scammers are using a trusted name to attempt eliciting funds from area residents. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander was made aware that scammers hacked his personal Facebook page and used its messaging app to call people on his friends list. The scammer then asked those on the other end of the line to purchase gift cards and provide the card numbers.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

ORDINANCE NO. 491 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING

ORDINANCE NO. 491 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CITY CODE SECTION 604 TRANSIENT MERCHANTS, PEDDLERS, HAWKERS, SOLICITORS TO ALLOW ISSUANCE OF A TRANSIENT MERCHANTS LICENSE TO THE “ICE CREAM TRUCK” AND SIMILAR VENDORS The City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes Ordains: 1) Section 604.01 Purpose. of the City Code is hereby amended as follows: This section is not intended to in any way hinder, delay, or interfere with legitimate business or organizational activities. This section is to assure that transient merchants, hawkers, peddlers and solicitors, except as specifically allowed herein, do not use public streets and their direct contact with residents of the City for the illegitimate solicitation practices of harassment, nuisance, theft, deceit, or menacing, troublesome of unlawful actives. This section is intended to ferret out and control: (1) businesses and organizations using solicitation as a means of concealing unlawful activities; and, (2) businesses and organizations which, though its activities be lawful or even commendable, use such illegitimate practices in solicitation; and (3) individual natural persons who, though they represent lawful businesses and organizations, use such illegitimate solicitation practices. 2) Section 604.13 Prohibited Solicitation Practices. Except as otherwise specifically allowed herein, it is unlawful for any transient merchant, hawker, peddler, or solicitor to: 1) Engage in solicitation for any unlawful business or organizational purpose or activity; 2) Practice harassment; nuisance, theft, deceit, or menacing, troublesome or otherwise unlawful activities during the course of solicitation; 3) Solicit to residential premises displaying at such entrance a sign with the words “Peddlers and Solicitors Prohibited” or “Solicitors Prohibited”; 4) Refuse to leave premises when requested by owner, lessee, or person in charge thereof; 5) Call attention to his business or to his merchandise by crying out, by blowing a horn or by any loud or unusual noise; 6) Displaying merchandise, parking vehicle or placing temporary structure in such place or position as to prohibit or interfere with the movement of traffic or restrict the view of traffic on any City sidewalk, street or highway; 7) Displaying or selling merchandise on any right of way or public property. 3) Section 604.14 Public Right of Way Exception. A Transient Merchant License may be issued to Transient Merchants and Hawkers to utilize the public right of way of City streets and roadways to display, sell and deliver pre-manufactured and pre-packaged products containing ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen custard, frozen flavored water or frozen juice from a self-propelled vehicle temporarily parked in the portion of the street or roadway where parking is allowed. Temporary vehicle parking by such licensed Transient Merchants and Hawkers for sale and delivery of their product is limited in duration to no more than 15 minutes in any one location, and each such parking location must be located at least 100 feet from the immediately preceding parking location where sale and delivery of the product occurred. No manufacture, assembly, creation, mixing, preparation or packaging of the product for display, sale or delivery may occur in or near the vehicle during the period of time when the vehicle is parked on the City street or roadway. 4) Section 604.15 Penalty. This Chapter 604 may be enforced through the Administrative Penalties Ordinance, Chapter 214 of the City Code. In addition, each violation of any provision of Chapter 604, shall be a misdemeanor and each day that the violation continues, shall constitute a separate offense. Passed and adopted this 7th day of June 2022. Approved this 7th day of June 2022. ___________________ Matt Brenk, Mayor ___________________ Glori French, City Clerk (June 12, 2022) 72494.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Fergus Falls man arrested after making shooting threats in online game

FERGUS FALLS — A 32-year-old man is in custody after threatening to kill other players in an online game. Daniel Scott Jennings was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, June 11, after making a series of threatening comments the night of Friday, June 10, Chief Kile Bergren of the Fergus Falls Police Department said Tuesday, June 14.
FERGUS FALLS, MN

