DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Day one of the Sanford Golf Series was held at Dakota Dunes Country Club on Monday. Watertown’s Jake Olson is 12 over par with a score of 84, Ty Lenards of Watertown shot an 88, Brody Torgerson of Watertown carded an 89, and Gabe Norberg of Watertown finished with a 93.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO