12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares increased by 31.2% to $1.12 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.
- BioSig Technologies BSGM shares rose 19.22% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares moved upwards by 16.43% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- Forte Biosciences FBRX shares rose 14.28% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
- Agile Therapeutics AGRX stock increased by 13.11% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares rose 12.74% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
Losers
- DBV Technologies DBVT stock decreased by 14.8% to $2.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.2 million.
- Caribou Biosciences CRBU stock declined by 12.85% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $461.3 million.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock fell 10.21% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
- CTI BioPharma CTIC shares decreased by 9.71% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $598.2 million.
- Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares declined by 9.42% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock fell 8.44% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
