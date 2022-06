The Overwatch 2 beta officially has a date. Fans of Overwatch can be happy that they will not need to wait until October to get their hands on the newest iteration of the franchise. The Overwatch 2 beta will be available worldwide on June 28. Best of all, the beta will be available for all players on both PC and console. This time around it looks like the beta for Overwatch 2 will be a much more expansive experience. All players have to do to join is sign-up. But when will players get a chance to enter their name into the lottery?

LOTTERY ・ 9 HOURS AGO