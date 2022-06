The May Community Center, May, Texas will have a HUGE inside 2 day GARAGE SALE on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. The sale will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. There will be a great variety of items donated by many families at great prices and something for everyone. All proceeds benefit the upkeep of the May Community Center. There will be several more sales in and near May. Maps showing locations of the sales will be available.

