When the OW2 initial beta launched, literally millions of people were lining up to play it. They got in, had a great time and then it was gone. Many wondered when it would be coming back, as the dev team had already stated it would. Now the answer has finally been given and fans will be happy to know it is sooner rather than later. Here is how to do the Overwatch 2 Beta Sign Up and when the next beta will start.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO