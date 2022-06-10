Bus crash causes traffic problems on Windsor Spring Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on the 3100 block of Wrightsboro Road near a local restaurant. According to dispatch, the call came in around 9:25 a.m. with reports of injuries. Our reporter on the scene says the Coroner's Office is present. Coroner Mark Bowen says the victims was shot at least one time and pronounced dead at the scene.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta firefighters were called to a possible fire near the Holy Trinity Greek Church on Telfair Street just before noon Tuesday. They found a building had partially collapsed at a Greene St. property near the church parking lot. The building was empty at the time of the incident. Contractors had been […]
(WAYNESBORO, Ga) - A child is being treated at a local hospital after emergency crews were called to a possible drowning at a private residence. The Burke County Sheriff's Office says their agency, along with EMA responded. A four-year-old had been found in the pool, unresponsive and had already been...
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A crash Monday afternoon has claimed the life of an Aiken woman. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on the 1700 block of Edgefield Hwy. between Good Springs and Morris Pond Rd. in Aiken. A 1985 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by fifty-six-year-old Sandra L. Robinson crossed the center line and left off the side of the road, striking a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries.
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver was killed Monday in a traffic accident that shut down Edgefield Highway. The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. on the highway near Morris Pond Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The single-vehicle crash occurred with a northbound 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander crossed...
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A child was rushed to a hospital after being found unresponsive in a home swimming pool Tuesday morning. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County Emergency Management Agency got a report around 11 a.m. that there may have been a drowning at a home on Deer Run Road.
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people are dead after a series of fatal crashes. The latest crash happened around 2:51 a.m. Monday in Orangeburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2016 Jeep Patriot stopped on the westbound side of Interstate 26, near mile marker 147. The car stopped in the right lane with the car lights off, and a tractor-trailer came traveling down the interstate and struck the rear of the Jeep.
Warrenville, SC (WJBF) – Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Aiken County. The call came in around 7:45 a.m. Monday to 2563 Augusta Road in Warrenville. Dispatch says the person who called it in advised there was lots of smoke and that everyone was out of the home. Crews on the […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Fire Rescue crews are on-scene of a fire at a single-wide trailer and nearby shed on the 5900 block of Huntington Drive in Grovetown. According to a spokesperson for the fire department, no one was inside the residence and the fire has since been contained. The shed was fully […]
APPLING-HARLEM, Georgia (WJBF) – Some improvements are coming to Exit 183 of Interstate 20 (I-20), which is the Appling Harlem Road exit, and drivers and passengers should be aware of what they will see this week. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), starting Tuesday, crews will be paving asphalt on the Westbound off-ramp […]
For the second time in three days, a person traveling an Aiken County roadway has died. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Monday afternoon that a fatal collision occurred at around 12:40 p.m. on Edgefield Highway near Morris Pond Road. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables...
Lexington, SC 06/13/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has now identified the man who died in a collision on US Hwy 378 near Lake Village Drive on Friday morning. According to Fisher and the SCHP, this collision occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m. on June 10, 2022.
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Aiken. Authorities say the crash happened Saturday, June 11 just after 8 p.m. on Atomic Road near Augusta Road A motorcyclist riding a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle traveling south on Augusta Road attempted to exit north onto Atomic Road at a high rate […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office has said an arrest has been made in the weekend shooting death of 21-year old Logan Etterle. At the time, the incident report said that Smiley as shot in the right ankle during the incident. Investigators say they've also obtained an arrest...
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 42 year old Eurl Kittles of Ridge Road in Augusta was shot and killed this morning at Captain D’s in the 3100 block of Wrightsboro Road. The shooting was reported at 9:25 am. Kittles was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:20 am. The body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. The investigation continues and no suspect information has been released. Kittle’s death was the third homicide in Richmond County in three days.
56-year-old Allen Todd Henley dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Augusta (Augusta, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old Allen Todd Henley as the man who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on Friday afternoon in Augusta. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 12:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Drive [...]
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities are investigating two shootings in Augusta. According to the coroner’s office, the first incident happened at 10th and Broad Street on Sunday, June 12. The victim, later identified as Logan Etterle, 21, of Thomson, was shot at least once and died at the scene just before 3 a.m. The second […]
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County EMA responded to a possible drowning at 11:00 this morning at a home on Deer Run Road. When they arrived, authorities were told that a four year old male child was found unresponsive in the pool and was taken to Burke County Hospital . A nurse who was on the scene provided CPR until EMA arrived.
Comments / 0