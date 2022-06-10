Bus crash causes traffic problems on Windsor Spring Road

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 42 year old Eurl Kittles of Ridge Road in Augusta was shot and killed this morning at Captain D’s in the 3100 block of Wrightsboro Road. The shooting was reported at 9:25 am. Kittles was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:20 am. The body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. The investigation continues and no suspect information has been released. Kittle’s death was the third homicide in Richmond County in three days.

