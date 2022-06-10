New trail connection to be celebrated Saturday at Sibley State Park

(New London MN-) A newly-formed advisory group meets today to look at safety improvements at a dangerous intersection in New London. The purpose of the meeting is to start the process of discussing long-term safety options at the intersection of Highways 9 and 23. MnDot was going to begin construction of a j-turn-type intersection this summer but decided to go back to the drawing board after members of the public complained that it wasn't good enough. An advisory group of local government officials, businesses and residents was put together by Pamela Whitmore of Whitmore Resolution Group to analyze potential safety solutions, consider public feedback, and make a recommendation to MnDOT on a safety solution that can be implemented in the next five years which will allow for future growth, minimize impacts on adjacent properties and assure the flow of commerce on Highway 23.

