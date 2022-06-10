ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, MN

New trail connection to be celebrated Saturday at Sibley State Park

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New London MN-) The Sibley State Park Improvement Association would like to invite you to the Sibley State Park Phase II Trail Connection Celebration....

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Clean-up of Maple Lake is set to begin Tuesday, June 14 following EF-2 tornado

(Forada, MN)--The clean-up of Maple Lake is set to begin Tuesday, June 14 at 8 a.m. following the May 30th tornado that hit Forada and Hudson Township. Below are the latest details from the Douglas County Land & Resource Management Office. If you could share this with your readers and cover the event, that would be great.
fox9.com

Fire at Ft. Snelling construction site caused by sparks on roof

(FOX 9) - The preliminary investigation from the State Fire Marshal’s Office concluded a fire at a Fort Snelling construction site was caused by sparks from cutting holes in the metal roof soffit for vents. The fire was at one of the old officers' buildings at 6271 Taylor Ave.,...
ACCIDENTS
willmarradio.com

MnDot advisory group meets Monday to look for safety solution at Highways 9 and 23

(New London MN-) A newly-formed advisory group meets today to look at safety improvements at a dangerous intersection in New London. The purpose of the meeting is to start the process of discussing long-term safety options at the intersection of Highways 9 and 23. MnDot was going to begin construction of a j-turn-type intersection this summer but decided to go back to the drawing board after members of the public complained that it wasn't good enough. An advisory group of local government officials, businesses and residents was put together by Pamela Whitmore of Whitmore Resolution Group to analyze potential safety solutions, consider public feedback, and make a recommendation to MnDOT on a safety solution that can be implemented in the next five years which will allow for future growth, minimize impacts on adjacent properties and assure the flow of commerce on Highway 23.
NEW LONDON, MN
kolomkobir.com

Hiking, bike, walking or horseback riding: Glacial Lakes Trail takes a ride through the countryside – West Central Tribune

The Glacial Lakes Recreation Trail offers plenty of opportunities for a variety of outdoor activities across the prairie lakes region of Kandiyohe County. The road is paved with asphalt for 22 miles between the Willmar, Spicer, New London, Howick and the Kandiyohe/Sterns County Line. The seven-mile stretch from Roscoe to Cold Spring has also been paved, but sections may be closed this summer due to road construction.
SPICER, MN
willmarradio.com

Vehicle rolls into Lake Louise

(Alexandria, MN) -- Two people are expected to be okay after their car crashed into Lake Louise near Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports the vehicle left County Road 22 Friday afternoon and rolled into the water. A witness said the vehicle was upside down in the lake and the two occupants were able to get out and were assisted up an embankment to shore. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
willmarradio.com

Drowning child rescued from hotel pool in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN) -- A child is recovering after being pulled from a pool in Alexandria. Officers were called to the Holiday Inn in Alexandria around 6:45 P-M Saturday on a report of a six-year-old child drowning in a pool. When they arrived, they found the child was already out of the pool and C-P-R had been started. The child was taken to an area hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
willmarradio.com

Jeep hits cows southeast of Redwood Falls

(Redwood Falls MN-) A Redwood Falls man was shaken up after his Jeep hit some cows about 4 miles southeast of Redwood Falls. The sheriff's department says 34-year-old Matthew Gehrke was traveling on County Road 1 near 300th Street at 11:31 last night when he hit 3 cows standing in the roadway. Gehrke was slightly injured and was checked out at the scene by ambulance staff.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Bring Me The News

Rare heat burst hits multiple towns in Minnesota

Redwood Falls had one early this morning, with the temperature surging from 79 to 95 degrees in rapid fashion. It also happened in Tracy, Minnesota. In Redwood Falls, the temp jumped from 79 degrees at 6:05 a.m. to 95 degrees just 10 minutes later. And over that same 10 minutes the dewpoint in Redwood Falls went from 70 to 52, and the humidity plunged from 74% to 23%.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Renville County parks reopen as river levels go down

(Olivia MN-) The following Renville County Park gates have been opened to vehicle traffic:. The gates at Anderson Lake and Mack Lake will remain closed until further notice due to flooding. For more information on Renville County Parks, visit the parks page at www.renvillecountymn.com, call (320) 523-3747 or like “Renville...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Zebra mussels discovered in Grand Lake near Rockville

(Rockville MN-) The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Grand Lake, just south of Rockville in Stearns County. The Grand Lake Improvement District contacted the DNR about three adult zebra mussels found by lake users on the north and northeast shorelines. DNR staff conducted a search of the lake and found an additional 11 adult zebra mussels distributed throughout the 650-acre lake.
ROCKVILLE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Woman Hurt After Crashing Into A Safe

Bingham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a small SUV was hurt Monday morning after crashing into a safe that had fallen out of a pickup truck on a road in southwest Minnesota. The crash occurred around 7:45 am on Highway 60 in Bingham Lake, near Windom.
Southern Minnesota News

Woman injured when SUV strikes safe that fell out of pickup in Cottonwood County

A woman was injured when her SUV struck a safe that had fallen out of a pickup in Cottonwood County. The incident happened in Bingham Lake Monday morning at about 7:45 a.m. Mya Kathryn Mickelson, 20, of Springfield was westbound on Highway 60 when her Jeep Compass struck the safe, which fell out of the GMC Sierra as it turned westbound onto Highway 60 from County Road 44.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Girl rescues child who fell into a manhole in Buffalo

(Buffalo, MN) -- A 12-year-old girl is being called a hero for helping save the life of a Buffalo, Minnesota boy. Sadie Peterson thought quickly after four-year-old Rowan Sykes fell into a manhole Sunday after church at Connection Pointe on the grounds of Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church. Sadie grabbed Rowan's hand and pulled him up far enough that his face wasn't underwater while Rowan's brother Nolan went for help. A man was able to lift the children out of the hole just as his mother made it to the scene. The manhole cover is now secure.
BUFFALO, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman hurt when Jeep hits safe

(Bingham Lake MN-) A Springfield woman was injured when her Jeep struck a safe that fell from a vehicle in Cottonwood County. The state patrol says it happened on Highway 60 near County Road 44 in Bingham Lake at 7:44 a.m. Monday. A pickup driven by 36-year-old Cynthia Knutson of Bingham Lake turned from 44 onto Highway 60, and a safe fell out of the back of the truck and onto the highway. 20-year-old Mya Mickelson of Springfield was driving her Jeep westbound on 60 and hit the safe. Mickelson was taken to the Windom Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BINGHAM LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Prepare for dangerous heat on Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday is going to be a scorcher in the Twin Cities with dangerous heat across the area. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s and the heat index will top out near 103. An excessive heat warning is in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the metro with areas to the south and east in a heat advisory.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
willmarradio.com

Woman Killed While Walking Her Horse Near Brainerd

(Brainerd, MN) -- A woman is dead after being struck by a pickup while walking a horse Monday evening in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reports the truck hit the woman and her horse on the shoulder of Thompson Road. Deputies say the horse was also killed in the crash. The 33-year-old woman lived nearby. A 44-year-old Brainerd man was driving the pickup. Investigators have not released any names.
BRAINERD, MN

