POLL: MANY FAVOR COVID VAX MANDATE FOR KIDS, KEEPING ABORTION LEGAL: About three-quarters of Democrats support adding COVID-19 to the list of vaccines required for school children in Maryland, a new poll of likely voters done for Baltimore Sun Media and the University of Baltimore shows. About half Republicans oppose making the vaccine mandatory, reflecting the partisan nature of vaccinations that developed during the pandemic. Also, an overwhelming number of Marylanders on both sides of the aisle say they are interested in keeping abortion legal in some form. Hannah Gaskill, Sam Janesch, Emily Opilo and Meredith Cohn/The Baltimore Sun.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO