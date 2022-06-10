Dangerous heat in Corpus Christi through the weekend

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – The Refugio County Sheriff’s responding to a bailout, announcing on their Facebook that RCSO Deputies stopped a vehicle at the AOC Auto Parts Store in Refugio. A total of six subjects fled the scene and another two were captured and taken into custody.The six subjects are believed to be undocumented persons along with the smuggler. The subjects are believed to be in the brush area near the TXDOT yard and the motel just north of Refugio.

