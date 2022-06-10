ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Dangerous heat in Corpus Christi through the weekend

KIII TV3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeat index values will be around 112...

www.kiiitv.com

Comments / 2

 

KZTV 10

Vehicle drives into Corpus Christi Marina

Three people are hospitalized after a single vehicle accident near Waters Edge Park on Sunday. CCPD Public Information Officer Gena Pena tells KRIS 6 News, a vehicle lost control and drove over the seawall and into the water near the Corpus Christi Marina.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

HALO-flight responds after person is hit by car in Sinton

SINTON, Texas — A portion of East Sinton St. is currently closed in Sinton after a person was hit by a car. HALO-flight responded to the accident and the victim was taken to the hospital, officials with the Sinton Police Department said. There is no word on the condition of the person hit.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Bailout in Refugio County

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – The Refugio County Sheriff’s responding to a bailout, announcing on their Facebook that RCSO Deputies stopped a vehicle at the AOC Auto Parts Store in Refugio. A total of six subjects fled the scene and another two were captured and taken into custody.The six subjects are believed to be undocumented persons along with the smuggler. The subjects are believed to be in the brush area near the TXDOT yard and the motel just north of Refugio.
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

Police investigating Hi-Ho store armed robbery

The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to an armed robbery at the Hi-Ho convenience store on Baldwin Street that occured at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. When police arrived and they began to review surveillance footage and described the Robbery suspect as a light completed male...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kgns.tv

Man wanted for assault charges

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Edward Rocha, 18, for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rocha is described as 5′2, 120lbs, brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is 3600 Pascual Del Leon in Laredo, Texas. If...
LAREDO, TX
KIII 3News

Nueces Co. continues crack down on area drug dealings

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit is hard at work trying to keep drugs and criminals off our streets. 3News was able to catch up with Mike Tamez from the unit, who said that on Thursday in Robstown they were able to take just under two ounces of methamphetamine of our streets.
corpuschristicronica.com

Man dies after being struck; dragged by car on Koepke Street

A man was struck and then dragged by a car died from his injuries on Thursday, June 9, 2022 on Koepke Street. Corpus Christi Police responded to the intersection of Koepke Street and Peabody Street on the north side for reports of a man who had been hit around 12 p.m.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

