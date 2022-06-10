Dangerous heat in Corpus Christi through the weekend

Three people are hospitalized after a single vehicle accident near Waters Edge Park on Sunday. CCPD Public Information Officer Gena Pena tells KRIS 6 News, a vehicle lost control and drove over the seawall and into the water near the Corpus Christi Marina.
SINTON, Texas — A portion of East Sinton St. is currently closed in Sinton after a person was hit by a car. HALO-flight responded to the accident and the victim was taken to the hospital, officials with the Sinton Police Department said. There is no word on the condition of the person hit.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Izabella is 10 years old and likes to be called Izzy by those she is close to. She is independent and enjoys being entertained with one of her most preferred toys, her iPad, where she really likes to watch videos on Kids YouTube, with music videos and any Disney movie with a princess as the star topping the list.
UVALDE, Texas — Since a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed 19 students and two teachers, people from communities from across the nation have stepped in to help in any way they can. That includes a Corpus Christi father and daughter who have been working nonstop...
REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – The Refugio County Sheriff’s responding to a bailout, announcing on their Facebook that RCSO Deputies stopped a vehicle at the AOC Auto Parts Store in Refugio. A total of six subjects fled the scene and another two were captured and taken into custody.The six subjects are believed to be undocumented persons along with the smuggler. The subjects are believed to be in the brush area near the TXDOT yard and the motel just north of Refugio.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 32-year-old Joseph Mendieta is in Kleberg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault. The charge came after Mendieta's wife, 38-year-old Jennifer Teresa Mendieta turned up dead on Sunday. "At this time he's simply been charged with aggravated assault in connection with that case and...
The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to an armed robbery at the Hi-Ho convenience store on Baldwin Street that occured at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. When police arrived and they began to review surveillance footage and described the Robbery suspect as a light completed male...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Edward Rocha, 18, for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rocha is described as 5′2, 120lbs, brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is 3600 Pascual Del Leon in Laredo, Texas. If...
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit is hard at work trying to keep drugs and criminals off our streets. 3News was able to catch up with Mike Tamez from the unit, who said that on Thursday in Robstown they were able to take just under two ounces of methamphetamine of our streets.
ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were arrested in Aransas County after officials received a report of a threatening social media post against schools. Edward Jeremiah Mahan, 21, and Coven Andrew Rangel, 20, both of Rockport, were booked into the Aransas County Jail on terroristic threat charges, according to the Rockport Police Department.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people have been arrested for the death of a 64-year-old man who was found on Koepke St. last week. Romeo Salinas, 18, Aaron Moreno, 17 and Santiago Paz, 19, have all been charged with murder, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. Officers were...
A man was struck and then dragged by a car died from his injuries on Thursday, June 9, 2022 on Koepke Street. Corpus Christi Police responded to the intersection of Koepke Street and Peabody Street on the north side for reports of a man who had been hit around 12 p.m.
