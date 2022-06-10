ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diddy Confirms He’s Dating City Girls’ Yung Miami: ‘We Go To Strip Clubs, Church’

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

The worst kept secret in hip-hop is now out: Sean “Diddy” Combs has confirmed that he’s dating City Girls Yung Miami . The revelation, naturally, took place during Thursday night’s (June 9) premiere episode of Miami’s new REVOLT TV podcast Caresha Please , where the two sat down and the Bad Boy mogul finally opened up about their love life.

“We date. We’re dating,” Diddy said, though he later left the door open, just a bit. “We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times,” he added as Miami smiled and Diddy added that they also go to strip clubs, as well as church together. When Miami (born Caresha Brownlee) asked Diddy to more definitively state what the deal is, though, the 52-year-old father of 5 said a lot of things, including that he is “single,” but also “dating” but also “just taking my time at life.”

As for what he likes about her — the options were: she’s a City Girl, she can twerk, she acts bad and she’s authentic — Combs picked the latter. “You’re like one of the realest people I’ve ever met,” he said. “You’re authentically yourself and you’re a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time… yeah, you the funnest.”

During the chat, Miami also asked Diddy how he felt when he first heard the song “ Rap Freaks ,” which features the line “Took a private jet to a private island on a date with Diddy/ I like bad boys, no ho s–t/ Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches.” First of all, Diddy said, “I was mad at you, because that was a real traumatic story. Like I was traumatized from those roaches.”

He recalled calling Miami at the time and telling her how freaked out he was by the bugs and having her laugh at him, which she did again during the podcast. In her first-ever run at interviewing someone else, Miami, 28, covered a lot of ground, including what to call Diddy these days (you can call him “Love,” but Diddy is fine too), what it feels like for him a full-time father of three strong daughters after losing his partner Kim Porter and, crucially, where he “likes making love or f—ing.”

Watch the first episode of Caresha Please below (relationship talk begins at 14:00).

Billboard

