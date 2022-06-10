ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Suspect throws brick at Whiskey Kitchen employees

By Laura Schweizer
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of throwing a brick at employees of a popular restaurant near downtown Nashville was charged early Friday morning.

Metro Police said they were flagged down by multiple people near Whiskey Kitchen located at 118 12th Avenue South, after Marcel Winters, 23, was reportedly throwing rocks at pedestrians and cars passing by.

Marcel Winters Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Employees of Whiskey Kitchen allegedly told officers that Winters also threw a brick at multiple people. Police said they found the alleged brick nearby.

Winters was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault.

