It's always exciting when new businesses choose Sioux Falls as their new home. One new fast food option that has everyone excited is Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. In late April, the Sioux Falls community welcomed its first location for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. This burger joint featuring tasty treats is located at 600 South Highline Place near Dawley Farm Village. If you haven't already paid a visit to the businesses near Dawley Farm Village, it's definitely an up-and-coming area for all your shopping and dining needs.

1 DAY AGO