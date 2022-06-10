ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks Host Star-Studded Draft Prospects for In-Person Workouts

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQxtM_0g6dJ3Gw00

Learn more about the players being scouted by the Atlanta Hawks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

We are 13 days out from the 2022 NBA Draft and the Atlanta Hawks are hard at work. The organization is hosting its 15th day of in-person workouts. So far they have scouted 85 prospects . Let's learn more about today's players.

Kennedy Chandler

School: Tennessee

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 171

Age: 19

Resume: Second-team All SEC (2022), SEC All-Freshman Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021), 2× Tennessee Mr. Basketball (2019, 2020), SEC Tournament MVP (2022).

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326zgW_0g6dJ3Gw00

Bryce Hamilton

School: UNLV

Position: Guard

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 205

Age: 21

Resume: 2x First-team All-Mountain West (2020, 2022), Second-team All-Mountain West (2021).

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdohC_0g6dJ3Gw00

Trevor Keels

School: Duke

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 221

Age: 18

Resume: ACC All-Rookie Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021).

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40536p_0g6dJ3Gw00

E.J. Liddell

School: Ohio State

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 240

Age: 21

Resume: Third-team All-American – AP, USBWA, NABC, SN (2022), First-team All-Big Ten – Media (2022), 2× First-team All-Big Ten – Coaches (2021, 2022), Big Ten All-Defensive Team (2022), Second-team All-Big Ten – Media (2021), 2× Illinois Mr. Basketball (2018, 2019).

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ra8BU_0g6dJ3Gw00

David Roddy

School: Colorado State

Position: Forward

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 255

Age: 21

Resume: Mountain West Player of the Year (2022), 2× First-team All-Mountain West (2021, 2022), AP Honorable mention All-American (2022).

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcpsZ_0g6dJ3Gw00

Blake Wesley

School: Notre Dame

Position: Combo Guard

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 185

Age: 19

Resume: Second-team All-ACC (2022), ACC All-Rookie Team (2022).

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Recommended For You

What Hawks Fans Can Expect with 16th Overall Pick

What Hawks Fan Can Expect with 44th Overall Pick

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis makes surprise trip to see current UNC commits

While UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is in the middle of a key offseason, he continues to show support for future Tar Heels all around the country. In this case, he even went outside of the country to visit two key future North Carolina prospects. Team USA Basketball is in the middle of the FIBA Americas Championship down in Tijuana and are fresh off of a semi-final win on Saturday. But, earlier this week, Davis made a visit to watch and support incoming UNC freshman Seth Trimble and 2023 UNC commit GG Jackson, both on the USA roster. Even though both players...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Wesley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Illinois Mr Basketball#Usa Today Sports#The Atlanta Hawks#Sec#Mcdonald#All American#Nike Hoop Summit#Ohio State Position#Nabc#Sn
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
711
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy