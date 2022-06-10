Hawks Host Star-Studded Draft Prospects for In-Person Workouts

Learn more about the players being scouted by the Atlanta Hawks.

We are 13 days out from the 2022 NBA Draft and the Atlanta Hawks are hard at work. The organization is hosting its 15th day of in-person workouts. So far they have scouted 85 prospects . Let's learn more about today's players.

Kennedy Chandler School: Tennessee Position: Point Guard Height: 6'0" Weight: 171 Age: 19 Resume: Second-team All SEC (2022), SEC All-Freshman Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021), 2× Tennessee Mr. Basketball (2019, 2020), SEC Tournament MVP (2022). Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Hamilton School: UNLV Position: Guard Height: 6'4" Weight: 205 Age: 21 Resume: 2x First-team All-Mountain West (2020, 2022), Second-team All-Mountain West (2021). Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Keels School: Duke Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'5" Weight: 221 Age: 18 Resume: ACC All-Rookie Team (2022), McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021). Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

E.J. Liddell School: Ohio State Position: Small Forward Height: 6'7" Weight: 240 Age: 21 Resume: Third-team All-American – AP, USBWA, NABC, SN (2022), First-team All-Big Ten – Media (2022), 2× First-team All-Big Ten – Coaches (2021, 2022), Big Ten All-Defensive Team (2022), Second-team All-Big Ten – Media (2021), 2× Illinois Mr. Basketball (2018, 2019). David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

David Roddy School: Colorado State Position: Forward Height: 6'6" Weight: 255 Age: 21 Resume: Mountain West Player of the Year (2022), 2× First-team All-Mountain West (2021, 2022), AP Honorable mention All-American (2022). Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Wesley School: Notre Dame Position: Combo Guard Height: 6'5" Weight: 185 Age: 19 Resume: Second-team All-ACC (2022), ACC All-Rookie Team (2022). Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

