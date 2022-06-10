Custer’s MREA plans big impact with return of Energy Fair

The Fox Valley sees another significant jump in gas prices. The latest survey by GasBuddy finds the average in Appleton at $4.75 per gallon, an increase of nearly 20 cents from last week. The average in Green Bay rose nearly 2 cents per gallon to $4.79. Last week, the national...
NEOPIT, Wis. (WLUK) -- Wood buyers from Pakistan came to visit the Menominee reservation Monday. They came to learn about the available wood products for purchase and observe the process that the wood goes through. Nine buyers looking for soft and hard wood toured the Menominee Tribal Enterprise Mill in...
Stevens Point has opened the municipal pool for the 2022 season. Parks Director Dan Kremer said the city is able to offer eight free swim nights this year thanks to sponsorships from area businesses. The free swim sessions are from 10 am. to noon on the following dates:. Sunday, June...
MADISON, Wis. — Crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, efforts that will continue into Tuesday night. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 5,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area....
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality advisory for several counties in northeast Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups (Orange) such as those with asthma and lung disease. Children, adults, and people who are active outdoors should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
My wife Lindsey constantly says I'm a big, bald, baby so I think there is a great chance she would consider this house if we ever relocated from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Madison Wisconsin. This home in Madison, Wisconsin comes with a giant two-floor slide which is a much better...
Great Northern Distilling will break ground on its new headquarters this week. The successful distillery and craft cocktail space has already begun construction on its 12,500-square-foot space at 1009 Second St., the former home of the Belke lumber company that was demolished last September. Great Northern has been located in Plover’s Village Park since it was founded in 2013.
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire in the town of Belmont near Waupaca. Crews have been paged to Festive Foods on County Highway D. The first call came in around 9 a.m. Festive Food LLC is a manufacturing facility located near the Portage-Waupaca...
Maybe it was the heat that afternoon in Madison, or maybe it was sheer exhaustion as the meeting approached its sixth hour. Either way, tempers were flaring. The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, a politically appointed body that advises the state’s natural resources agency, met on Aug. 11, 2021, to debate a seemingly narrow question: How many wolves should hunters be allowed to kill during the upcoming hunting season?
MADISON, Wis. — Residents across Dane County are cleaning up the damage after a line of severe storms blew through the area Monday afternoon. In Madison, three buildings at the Truax Park Apartment complex near Madison College had part of their roofs ripped off due to the storm, officials said. The buildings were built with a concrete roof, and later...
Early-bird tickets are now available for next summer’s U.S. Senior Open Championship. The 43rd edition of the championship, conducted by the United States Golf Association (USGA), will be hosted for the first time at SentryWorld on June 29-July 2, 2023. About 75,000 people are expected to visit Stevens Point during the tournament to watch 156 of the world’s best professional and amateur senior golfers at play.
MILWAUKEE – Thunderstorms are expected to roll across the southeastern portion Wisconsin on Monday afternoon, and some of them could turn severe. MADISON POWER AND ELECTRIC – More than 12,000 outages. Click here for outage map. WE ENERGIES – More than 35,000 outages. Click here for outage map....
Crews from at least five fire departments were called to the scene of a blaze at a food plant that was reported Monday morning. The first call came in at about 9 a.m. summoning firefighters to Festive Food, LLC, 7811 County Hwy. D in Waupaca. There’s no word on what started the blaze or how many people were inside the building at the time.
STEVENS POINT – A friend contacted me the other day, asking if I knew of any available cannabis for another friend, who has Parkinson’s disease. The pot helps him manage symptoms. Of course, I did know of available cannabis. It’s legal not more than three hours away no...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The passenger cruise ship Ocean Navigator, is scheduled to be docked at the Port of Green Bay on June 16, and Thursday, June 30. The stop in Green Bay will be one of the overnight ports scheduled on the ship’s 16-day voyage. Join...
A fire broke out Monday morning at a food processing plant in the town of Belmont, near the Portage-Waupaca County line. It was declared a five-alarm fire and strike teams were paged from Portage, Waushara and Wood counties, according to the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. The fire occurred at...
NEOPIT, Wis. — Rashid Raja is one of the links between Menominee Tribal Enterprises and wood buyers from Pakistan. Pakistani wood buyers were in Neopit Monday touring the Menominee Tribal Enterprises operation. The goal of the trip and tours is connecting overseas buyers with the product and producers. The...
A northern Wisconsin logger faces possible time behind bars on charges he illegally cut timber in an environmentally sensitive part of the 1.5 million-acre Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. A federal grand jury in Madison has indicted 40-year-old Jerod Hecimovich on charges of stealing, injuring, cutting and removing live oak timber from...
Comments / 0