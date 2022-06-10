ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi homeowner exchanges gunfire with suspicious person he spotted in his driveway

By Vicksburg Post Staff
 4 days ago
A Mississippi homeowner said he exchanged gunfire with a suspicious person he saw in his driveway.

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to the 100 block of Columbia Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday night for a report of shots fired.

A resident reported that he saw a suspicious subject in his driveway and yelled at him. The suspect then fired a handgun at the resident.

The resident fired back with his own handgun and the suspect ran away.

This case is under investigation.

Jon Jon
4d ago

They should ban suspects! Maybe Driveways too! But Don't ban guns, it probably saved the owners life! God Bless America and God Bless President Trump.

