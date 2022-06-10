ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gun show and gun control rally both scheduled in Lee County on Saturday

WINKNEWS.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds are expected in downtown Fort Myers marching for gun control Saturday morning in the wake of recent mass shootings, while one of the biggest gun shows in Southwest Florida gets underway just across the river. The Lee Civic Center, located at 11831 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers,...

www.winknews.com

Comments / 12

Related
NBC 2

Flooding fills neighborhood in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — When you drive through Bayshore Village in North Fort Myers you’ll see mostly dry streets – until you turn towards the back of the park. Neighbors along Placid Point Drive say they’ve been dealing with standing water for six days and there is no sign of it going anywhere.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FDOT holding workshop with SWFL agencies to stop dangerous drivers

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation will hold a workshop in Lee County to identify where the most dangerous drivers are in Southwest Florida, and speeding isn’t the most dangerous behavior being investigated. FDOT administrators say the purpose of this workshop is to meet with local partner agencies...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral’s mayor says city is safe amid apparent wave of violent crime

Violence in Southwest Florida’s largest city, Cape Coral, is on the rise and the city’s mayor wants to ensure people know the city is safe. Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Wawa off Veterans Parkway and Santa Barbara Boulevard in Cape Coral. Since Memorial Day, there has been a deadly officer-involved shooting, a deadly shooting, and the arrest of two boys accused of stealing guns.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Southwest Florida#Second Amendment#Gun Show Loophole#Protest#Politics#Fort Myers#Robb Elementary School#Parkland
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers ready to switch back to its own water supply

The City of Fort Myers will transition from using the county’s water to using its own Wednesday. The city got help from Lee County earlier this year because of increased demand. According to Fort Myers’ timeline for the switch over, the transition will take three days. The city...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral Mayor plans to build more sidewalks around schools

The city of Cape Coral is discussing funding for adding sidewalks near public schools around Southwest Florida. The Sidewalk Installation Program is an initiative in Cape Coral. Mayor John Gunter has a plan to add 15 miles of sidewalks throughout the city. Schools are the first place Gunter plans on building sidewalks.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers two-way conversion causes driver confusion

Crews will begin converting Palm Beach Blvd. in downtown Fort Myers into a two-way road Monday evening. There’s a lot of change in the works which will require drivers to break old habits. The intersection at Palm Beach Blvd. and Seaboard St. has traffic going straight through the intersection toward downtown. And, for the first time allowing drivers to go left.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Body found in Port Charlotte Tuesday night

The body of a man missing for four days was found Tuesday in a wooded area near his home. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Grebenuk was found dead in a wooded area behind Timothy Ave. The cause of death has not been confirmed yet and is...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Flag Day celebration in a SWFL community

Flag Day, June 14, 1777, commemorates when the United States adopted the design we now know as the American Flag. It’s a symbol of freedom and during the pandemic, it became a welcome sight on Broadway Ave. in south Fort Myers. You can watch the full Flag Day report...
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Exclusive: The truth is coming out about Jason “Big Mama” Jones

Fact 1: Jason “Big Mama” Jones is a contractual employee with Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. which owns B103.9 in Ft. Myers. Fact 2: Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has removed ALL podcasts that were recorded and originally aired on B103.9 that “Big Mama” Jones mentioned that he running for Lee County School Board. Wonder why?
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man sentenced for nearly $1M Lee County Port Authority racketeering scheme

The man law enforcement says was at the top of a scheme to defraud the Lee County Port Authority of nearly $1 million has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Thomas Brennan was sentenced to eight years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, and ordered to pay $725,000 in restitution to Travellers Insurance and $22,000 to Triangle Services. The court said those amounts might be changed if others involved in the case also pay restitution.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies investigate body found in south Fort Myers as a homicide

The body of a man was found along Sophomore Lane in south Fort Myers Monday morning. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a news conference to say the death is considered a homicide, however, little information is currently known. Marceno said two people walking in the area found a body...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Geis Companies building on large SWFL lot

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, developers across Southwest Florida are raising new buildings and homes. Geis Companies is pretty busy in Southwest Florida, especially near I-75 and Alico Rd. One lot there will become two, 250,000 square-foot warehouses. For comparison, that’s big enough to fit five Home Depot stores inside.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Second-home hotspots Cape Coral, Naples saw outsized growth in rental home prices during pandemic

As remote work prompted many Americans to relocate during the pandemic, housing costs soared in second-home hotspots even more than in the rest of the country, according to a new report from Redfin. Average rental prices rose 17.1% year over year nationwide to $1,893 in popular second-home markets in April. That’s compared with a 10% increase to $1,484 in places that aren’t considered second-home destinations. Home and rental prices skyrocketed in Cape Coral, Naples, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the top five second-home markets in the nation. Rental prices have increased by 25% year over year or more in four of those five areas, with Myrtle Beach being the exception, and sale prices have increased by at least 25% in all five. Prices have increased sharply year over year in Cape Coral and Naples, where rental prices grew 41% and 37.7%, respectively, and sale prices rose 38.2% and 37.6%.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy